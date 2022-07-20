Art: 'Weather Reader' introduces Dickinson College's Conover

Often when viewing art there is an instantaneous “aha” moment; yet at other times, the cumulative time spent reflecting on an artist’s work is rewarded with a deeper, richer appreciation. Spending time with Eleanor Conover’s “Weather Reader” is such an experience.

Eleanor Conover’s “Weather Reader” is now on view at Dickinson College’s Trout Gallery. The exhibit is a collection of recent paintings from her time here in Carlisle, where she recently joined the Dickinson College faculty as an assistant professor of art in fall 2021, as well as time spent summering in Maine.

Conover works with the material conditions of painting as both tangible and metaphorical spaces to investigate surface and environment. Elements of the natural and the constructed world work their way into her art. In her work, rugged, craggy rock formations stand side by side with architectural elements.

Surface is an important component of Conover’s works. Often her canvases are dyed, adding dimension to her paintings before her work in oil and acrylic paint. One of the most striking features of Conover’s work is the irregular shapes of her canvases. The tyranny of the rectangle and the square are overthrown by an eclectic mix of shapes, some resembling medieval shields, windows or even boats.

Additionally, the wooden backs of the frames of the paintings emerge from the shadows to take a more central prominent place in many of her works. These “stretcher bars” are the skeleton of these non-traditional frame shapes, and in many of Conover’s pieces, the “bones” play a role in the painting’s composition as they emerge to delineate space.

In “Window’s Winnow” the stretcher bars create panes resembling a window. A seashell visibly rests upon one in one quadrant, and other items appear as shadowy shapes seen through the “window.” This window correlation is not utilized exclusively to draw the viewer to look through at a vista, but rather the painting acts as both window and scenery. Conover fuses still life (inside) and landscape (outside) in both the structure of the canvas and the painted subject matter.

The stretchers also bear resemblance to the floor plan of a building. “Pell-mell” has many features of a blueprint, while also incorporating visible details such as an empty planter, but also including a patchwork of color reminiscent of Cubist landscapes by Cezanne. No one element overshadows the others; they beautifully work together creating a combination of abstract and realism.

Coupled with the outline of the painting’s perimeter, some of the pieces take the form of the aerial view of a boat in pieces such as “Although the Sun.” Eleanor’s relationship to water is evident in these paintings, as she has spent extensive time on the ocean and sailing.

“Birds of a Feather” takes all these elements and adds slices of marble to the painting’s surface. The marble ties Conover’s interest in the natural world as well as man-made construction, since marble is used in both interior design and large building construction. In this painting, these worlds come together in a unified whole.

In “Ephemera (Acadia),” an embedded photograph of a mountain climber is “framed” by blocks of oil paint in shades of blue and grey, giving the illusion of solidity and depth. This piece allows Conover shares her deep appreciation of nature. The work conveys both the monumentality and grandeur of the outdoors without cliché.

The stretcher bars of “As\All\We\Them\Us” add distinct quadrants to the work. Within the upper quadrants, shades of pale pink evoke a mysterious, foggy atmosphere where an enigmatic tower stands. Within the lower quadrants, two hat-shaped objects appear. The incongruous elements add a Giorgio de Chirico-like feel to the work. The Italian painter was known as a precursor to Surrealism and for his grand iconic landscapes in what was termed metaphysical painting.

“Weather Reader” serves as a fitting introduction to Conover, as well as a warm welcome to the artist to the Central Pennsylvania arts community. Her unique approach to a traditional medium such as painting is refreshing and exciting. She has already created anticipation to see what she will bring next for exhibition. Her multi-layered approach to her craft reminds us that there is always a new creative approach to be discovered, understood and appreciated.

“Weather Reader” is on display until Aug. 13 at the Trout Gallery located in the Emil R. Weiss Center for the Arts on the Dickinson College campus, 240 W. High St., Carlisle. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. The gallery is free and open to the public. For more information on the exhibition, visit www.troutgallery.org.