Art: (un)Common threads weave a tale of fiber art

The term "fiber art" is a relatively new one, coming into use by art historians to describe the work of the artist-craftsman in the period following World War II. Those years saw an expansion of the design and production of "art fabric” and a new appreciation for the aesthetics surrounding them.

The women's movement was important in contributing to the rise of fiber art due to the long, traditional association of women with textiles in the domestic sphere. Seeking to reexamine roles of gender and the arts and the sometimes arbitrary notions of “fine art” and “craft,” artists sought to reclaim and add meaning to what many thought as merely “women’s work.” Indeed, many of the most prominent fiber artists are women.

Since the 1980s, fiber work has become more and more conceptual, influenced by postmodernist ideas, coinciding with a growth in interest in using textile media in a fine art context. More than just weaving, fiber structures are created through knotting, twining, plaiting, coiling, pleating, lashing, interlacing and even braiding. Artists explored the qualities of fabric to develop works that could be hung or free-standing.

The most recent juried exhibit in the upper gallery of the Carlisle Arts Learning Center (CALC) is designed to illustrate the connection of traditional textile methods to these contemporary works being created by today’s fiber artists.

“(un)Common Threads” features 26 artists showing a wide range of textile and fiber arts. Curated to illustrate the evolution of traditional materials and techniques into modern works, pieces came from as far away as Missouri, Colorado and Washington State, as well across the East Coast and mid-Atlantic region.

Meghan Udell creates soft sculptural objects with “Wild Goose Chase” and “Take a Moment” as she uses knitting with a form of steganography, the practice of concealing a message within another message or a physical object to create a form of ciphered storytelling. In these creations, she uses Morse code contained within her knitting to share a hidden message.

Claire Renaut uses a non-traditional material in her knitting. Renaut creates a hand-spun newspaper yarn that is used in “Rag Times 1 and 2” and “One Noh Square.” She has lived in the United States and Europe, finding newspapers, with their localized interpretations of what stories deserve to be told, to be a common object in every place she has lived.

Renaut describes, “Each step of the process, cutting the newspaper into thin strips, spinning the stripes into a yarn, to the weaving or the knitting is long and meticulous. Each step becomes a meditation. In times of fast technology, I enjoy the slow and deliberate pace of using hands-on traditional tools and method.” In these works, Renaut knits the stories of others into a tale of her own.

“Inner Earth” by Deborah Fingerlow uses a traditional freeform technique of weaving but has used an upcycled vintage metal table as its frame. The glass tabletop protects the weaving suspended below, allowing one to look down upon its woven earth-tone fibers.

Kathy Spoering’s “Graffiti” is a hand-woven tapestry that takes a different approach in its thematic conception. Drawing on the often-seen urban landscape of aerosol art creations on abandoned buildings or train cars, this brilliantly colored piece captures the urgent imagery and messaging that makes street art so vital. It is fascinating to see how the transformation is completed in a completely different medium.

“Lady” by Michelle Moats is a painterly approach to the fiber arts as she has made a 2D needle felting painting with fiber. From a distance, the shadowy portrait of the woman is easily mistaken for an oil painting with gentle brushstrokes. Only upon closer examination do the fiber details reveal the true creative source.

Another set of entries whose medium fools the eye is Rebecca Fox’s “Blankie Row” and “Deconstructed Quilt,” which are both made of ceramic. These hanging woven cloth structures resemble doilies and baby blankets, which appear to be stiffened by starch and hung on the walls. In a thoughtful addition, while viewers are asked to not touch the art, Fox has available pieces of her ceramic weaving that creates a full sensory experience in being able to touch and experience the material.

Jóh Ricci‘s mastery of fiber art is evident in her three pieces “Does The Caged Bird Sing?”, “Y Knot!” and “Chameleon Bloom.” The latter two are crafted with a variety of knotting techniques that yield soft sculptures. The intricacies of the knotting coupled with the minute scale in which they are completed are a visual marvel.

In “Does The Caged Bird Sing?” Ricci uses crochet stitches with cotton thread and yarn to make a hand holding a wooden bird’s cage with woven sheep’s wool to create a nest. Her sculptures are a wonderful example of how fiber arts can cross artistic lines to create three-dimensional sculptures.

“(un)Common Threads is a fascinating introduction to the evolution of the fiber arts, a medium with which many may not be familiar. At the same time, the variety of work shows that the medium continues to evolve into two- and three-dimensional works, using materials both expected and unexpected. After a visit to the CALC gallery, viewers are sure to appreciate the fiber arts and will be looking for more in the future.

“(un)Common Threads” is on view at the Carlisle Arts Learning Center until Oct. 29. Gallery hours 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, or by appointment. CALC is located at 38 W. Pomfret St., in Carlisle. The exhibition is free and open to the public. Visit www.CarlisleArts.org or call 717-249-6973.