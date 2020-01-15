For centuries, printmaking in Japan was dominated by the woodblock print or ukiyo-e. Such prints are characterized by a refined style based on precise line work and blocks of tone that display a staggering degree of complexity and craftsmanship in a multiple step process. They adhere to a range of subjects from female beauties and kabuki actors to scenes from folk tales and landscapes.
Beginning in the first half of the 20th century, a group of artists broke with these long-established printmaking traditions. They are part of the pivotal sōsaku-hanga (creative print) movement in Japan, which emphasized individual creativity and expression.
An impressive collection of these prints has come to Carlisle in “Abstract Traditions: Japanese Modern Prints” from the DePauw University Permanent Art on display at Dickinson College’s Trout Gallery. This selection of Japanese prints was made in the decades following the second World War.
The traditional production of ukiyo-e was based on a well-established, commercially-oriented practice with artists, carvers and printers completing highly specialized tasks in the printmaking process; all of which was organized and controlled by print publishers. In contrast, sōsaku-hanga artists departed from the ukiyo-e process and pursued the creative, expressive potential of the print medium, and began to consolidate all aspects of printmaking in the hands of the artist alone.
They emphasized the importance of creative prints that were self-drawn, self-carved and self-printed. This developed into an artistic movement that flourished in the postwar era, becoming international in scope and importance. Many of the sōsaku-hanga printmakers drew inspiration from the dominant art trends in European and American Abstraction. Western artists such as Vassily Kandinsky, Georges Braque and Alexander Calder influenced their styles and product.
The traditional ukiyo-e print was exemplified by a rich color palette. The sōsaku-hanga also utilizes color but in a very different way. Bold sculptural shapes, such as the ones in Mitsuaki Sora’s “No. 170A” portray mass and volume in five different colors. Simon Tashimoto’s “Columns” uses severe lines and precise shapes in vibrant contrasting colors in graphic abstraction.
These prints also bring a textural component to many of the works. Hideo Hagiwara’s “Ancient Song No. 8” layers color upon color, as the surface seems to crack and expose the reds beneath the darker layers. The texture is so pronounced that it has the appearance of an impression made by a rubbing.
Haku Maki’s work employs texture from the use of embossed paper upon which simple abstract marks are made. “Work 73-35 (Space)” places block shapes, a long brush stroke and single lines on a surface resembling stone.
Printmaking is often synonymous with precise lines and angles. But in the work of Kazumi Amano linear forms are combined with curves as well as sharp angles. “Self-Image (Wrap) 8” exemplifies a ‘60s modernist creation one would expect from a Western abstract painter.
“Winter Composition No. 2” by Reika Iwami is a print that appears to have a painterly influence, with large gestural shapes and visible brushstroke-like color that crosses over the forms imprecisely as an accent. In another piece that resembles a painting more than a block print, “Ballad B” by Gen Yamaguchi, lays imagined shapes over a simple white oval. The shapes are uneven and blurred, unlike an ukiyo-e print of a recognizable illustration with exact lines, layers and imagery.
“Abstract Traditions” explores the seemingly limitless possibilities of the printmaking. Employing facets of traditional Eastern printmaking and incorporating it with the abstract impressionist movement more commonly associated with the West, highlights important cross-cultural influences.
This exhibition brings to light the pivotal moment in Japanese printmaking history, when the artists associated with the mid-20th century modern print movement broke with centuries of rigid tradition and embraced the flexibility and creativity afforded them by sketching, carving and printing their own works, embracing the artistic influences of the West. “Abstract Traditions” demonstrates how processes of the past can be used to explore and evolve the creativity of the future.
“Abstract Traditions: Japanese Modern Prints” from the DePauw University Permanent Art Collection is on display until Feb. 15 in the Trout Gallery, located in the Emil R. Weiss Center for the Arts on the Dickinson College campus at 240 W. High St., Carlisle. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday. The gallery is free and open to the public. For more information on the exhibition, visit www.troutgallery.org.