Art: Those who can do, and they teach at CALC

There is an old adage from George Bernard Shaw that “those who can, do; those who can’t, teach.” This cliché is however amply disproved by Carlisle Arts Learning Center’s current exhibition “Artists First: CALC Teaching Artist Exhibit” now on view in their Upper Gallery.

Drawing from their eclectic mix of 20 teaching artists, who instruct everything from children’s camps to jewelry making to ceramics, a diversity of styles and materials is presented. One can find photography, drawing and painting, jewelry, textiles and ceramics among the myriad of media on display. Visitors will truly marvel at the jaw-dropping creativity and range of talent displayed.

Scott Meier’s arresting oil on canvas “God Asleep” immediately draws attention upon entering the gallery. This is a captivating oil painting of a common man viewed as a deity. The muted tones allow one to focus on the subtle details in the subject’s form. It is no surprise that Meier shares his talents in figure drawing, as he recently authored a book on the subject. “God Asleep” reminds one hauntingly of the Fayum mummy portraits of the Rome period in Egypt.

Demi Hauseman’s table runner is beautifully woven hand-dyed silk, cotton and rayon of earthy red. The length of varying textures is ended with a delicately tied fringe. The multiple processes involved in making the runner are proof that craft and fine art can both be seen in one piece.

"'Nuyurtartuq' it is wild,” by Kirsten Olsen is an amazing piece of ceramic that is composed of Medium Cone 6 Reduction Fired Stoneware with Local Carlisle Slip. While the technical description may not be understood by the non-artist, it is more importantly appreciated as a bulbous, oversized vessel with a glaze that appears to have cascaded down its sides from its narrow neck to the narrow base.

Maureen Joyce’s ceramics focus on expressive faces. “No Evil” is a sculpture composed of two pieces; a footed base of green with curled handles topped by a visage that appears to cry out with eyes tightly shut. Joyce portrays a true sense of passion and emotion in her ceramic, giving “softness” to a distinctly “hard” material.

“Unknown Destination” from Jeanney Wharton is an acrylic painting in a color field composition of blue, gold and orange. These colorful planes extend to the horizon, which then extends into the truest blue sky. The colors also hold textural elements as they contain marks made within the “fields.” Wharton combines elements of abstraction into a canvas that reads with elements of naturalistic realism.

Compositions of fabric and acorns are sure to capture attention. Jordan Muñoz has on display two such works. In “Supplication” a sheer robe of tulle is composed of squares that contain individual acorns. In “Lament & Growth” a garment resembling a kimono is created of blue and white cyanotype, a light reactive process on cotton muslin, as well as a back made of tulle and acorns.

The work of textile artist Muñoz can engage in both an appreciation for the creation of the textile garment and the depth of the message imparted by the non-traditional materials woven within.

Kim Stone’s “Into the Meadow” a pastel on archival board, is a rural scene of a barnyard with a contrasting interplay of light and shadow. While the farm structures dominate the view, she gives similar attention to the delicate wildflowers emerging in the forefront. Though a farm scene devoid of animals and people, it portrays the spirit of growth and renewal found in the countryside.

Alison Rosen teaches basic enameling classes at CALC, but her personal work carries either whimsy or serious social statements. In “Reproductive Rights Chastity Belt,” crafted from enamel on copper with glass beads, Rosen is pointedly commenting to “Smash the Patriarchy” as uterine forms are linked over the groin of the mannequin. Her message is about as subtle as her bright pink palette and is increasingly relevant given current news headlines.

The artists on display may have many differences in medium and perspective, but they are all, as the exhibition states, artists first. What they all do share is a spectacular spectrum of talents and the willingness to share it with others. To have an arts center such as CALC in our community, which gathers the most creative minds around to teach and inspire the skills of their students, reminds us of the vibrant and growing Carlisle arts scene in which we are fortunate to live.

“Artists First: CALC's Teaching Artist Exhibit” is on view at the Carlisle Arts Learning Center until May 28. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, or by appointment. CALC is located at 38 W. Pomfret St., in Carlisle. The exhibition is free and open to the public.

Visit www.CarlisleArts.org or call 717-249-6973.

Joseph George holds a degree in history and art history from Dickinson College. He and his wife, Barrie Ann have spent over 30 years together traveling and visiting art galleries locally and throughout the world. They have been writing about the art scene, both locally and internationally, for nine years. Their tastes range from fine art to street art.

