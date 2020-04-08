Art: Rook gives Carlisle 'resilience'

Rook and sponsor, The Charles Bruce Foundation, are looking for property owners and business persons who are “on board” with the vision for these artistic messages of hope and congratulations to the Carlisle community using Rook’s unique artistic interpretation. Because of the special opportunity afforded by the grant, an individual or business can have a mural at a much lower cost than a privately commissioned mural. Interested property owners should contact the Charles Bruce Foundation at 207-671-0190 for more information.

Rook will be finishing up the North Pitt Street mural this week, and notes that though there are already a few other places that are on the list to complete, she continues to seek out more locations throughout Carlisle to share her public art gifts.

Though many venues for art are on hiatus, the need for art has not been canceled, in fact, it has been magnified. Rook’s art proves to be both uplifting in message and imagery. Her bright, positive mural speaks to optimism for our current, troubling times and an inspiration to those who seek beauty in the everyday experience.

For more information on the work of Aron Rook, and to see more of her art, visit “Aron Rook Art” on Facebook and Instagram.

Joseph George holds a degree in history and art history from Dickinson College. He and his wife, Barrie Ann have spent over 30 years together traveling and visiting art galleries locally and throughout the world. They have been writing about the local art scene for seven years. Their tastes range from fine art to street art.