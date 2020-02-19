Art: Religion-inspired art on display at Dickinson College's gallery

The universal need to understand and explain the world within the context of faith and religion has inspired the fine arts for centuries in all cultures. Artists and art objects often help illustrate and portray the ideas and traditions of world religions. Examining the stories and their origins through a theological, as well as an artistic lens, has inspired the most recent Dickinson College exhibition.

Dickinson College’s Trout Gallery brings “Imagining the Divine: Religious Mythology and Art,” a collection of objects from a wide range of religious traditions. This selection of works from the museum’s permanent collection considers how artists represent spirituality in the visual arts. The exhibition is curated by Dickinson student, Abbie Cottle, a religion and archaeology major.

Religion is often communicated through collections of stories contained in sacred texts and practices. These stories or myths can be viewed in several broad categories: heroic journeys, the natural world, religious practices and divine intervention. The exhibition provides examples of each of these and how they are portrayed in the various world religions.