Art: Religion-inspired art on display at Dickinson College's gallery

The universal need to understand and explain the world within the context of faith and religion has inspired the fine arts for centuries in all cultures. Artists and art objects often help illustrate and portray the ideas and traditions of world religions. Examining the stories and their origins through a theological, as well as an artistic lens, has inspired the most recent Dickinson College exhibition.
Dickinson College’s Trout Gallery brings “Imagining the Divine: Religious Mythology and Art,” a collection of objects from a wide range of religious traditions. This selection of works from the museum’s permanent collection considers how artists represent spirituality in the visual arts. The exhibition is curated by Dickinson student, Abbie Cottle, a religion and archaeology major.
Religion is often communicated through collections of stories contained in sacred texts and practices. These stories or myths can be viewed in several broad categories: heroic journeys, the natural world, religious practices and divine intervention. The exhibition provides examples of each of these and how they are portrayed in the various world religions.
The Old Testament tells of Jonah, the prophet who initially rejected God’s calling, yet through a series of events, later takes up God’s task of seeking the repentance of the people of Nineveh. Reb Shalom of Safed’s color lithograph illustrates the well-known story of Jonah’s journey, which included his being ingested by a giant whale that later delivered him to his destination. Fields of color from the sky to sea bottom span across the paper, as the characters are playfully represented in a primitive style.
Myths are often used to explain those parts of the natural world that defy the rational. How the world began is portrayed in the Japanese painting on silk “The Married Rocks of Futami,” which shows the two gods incarnated as rocky outcroppings connected by a rope. These Shinto deities brought forth their daughter, the rising sun, and the spirits of the world. The delicacy of the piece calls to mind the works of Japanese printmakers.
Death and the end of the world can be found in the woodcut “Last Judgment” from the Nuremberg Chronicles by Michael Wolgemut. In this medieval print, Jesus Christ, flanked by his mother Mary and his cousin, John the Baptist, stands in judgment over humanity, with those who lived virtuously being welcomed into heaven and those who are condemned being dragged into Hell by hideous demons. The amazing details, characterizations and bold colors invite closer inspection of this narrative by the viewer.
How these stories are put into practice in rituals of faith traditions are also examined. The “Antelope Dance Headpiece” of the Bamana people is part of the ritual dances that celebrate the god, the Chi Wara. This primordial being, a combination of multiple animal attributes, is honored for its role in teaching the Bamana how to farm. This intricately carved wood piece is important to the continuing connection of the people, their deity and their relationship to the earth.
Divine intervention is how deities influence everyday life, both positive and negative. The God, Eshu-Elegba, portrayed by the Yorba tribe, is a trickster who is often blamed for discord within the tribe. Yet, he also serves as a messenger between the worlds and one who can mediate between good and evil. This carved wood sculpture carries his signature club and a gourd as he maintains relations as an intermediary between the gods and man.
“Imagining the Divine: Religious Mythology and Art” exemplifies the storytelling abilities of the visual arts. Carrying these tales or myths throughout the centuries, these pieces have played important roles in culture and society, as well as art and theology. To examine these purposes across continents and centuries in this exhibition is an opportunity to understand that there are just as many commonalities, as well as differences in religious thought and practice.
Several special events are coinciding with this exhibition. There will be a “Twilight at the Trout” interfaith discussion at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, in partnership with Dickinson’s Center for Spirituality and Social Justice, and a “Twilight at the Trout” Highlights Tour of Imagining the Divine at 7 p.m. on Feb. 27. A lecture by Rabbi Marley Weiner, director of the Asbell Center for Jewish Life at Dickinson College, will be on March 5 at 6:30 p.m. and will address “Jonah and The Whale: Mythology and Satire.”
“Imagining the Divine-Religious Mythology and Art” is on display until April 4, in the Trout Gallery located in the Emil R. Weiss Center for the Arts on the Dickinson College campus, 240 W. High St., Carlisle. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday. The gallery is free and open to the public. For more information on the exhibition, visit www.troutgallery.org.
Joseph George holds a degree in history and art history from Dickinson College. He and his wife, Barrie Ann have spent over 30 years together traveling and visiting art galleries locally and throughout the world. They have been writing about the local art scene for seven years. Their tastes range from fine art to street art.