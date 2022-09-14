Art: Rauschenberg 'surfaces' at Dickinson gallery

Audiences are often led to believe that "important" exhibitions can only be found in metropolitan cities or major museums. Yet, in reality, one can find ambitious and prestigious exhibits closer to home, especially in many of the local college art galleries.

Dickinson College's Trout Gallery is playing host to one such exhibition: "Robert Rauschenberg: Surface Series," a wonderful example of how a show of significant merit can be found right here in Carlisle.

American artist Robert Rauschenberg (1925-2008) is considered one of the most important American artists of the late 20th century. Along with Jasper Johns, Roy Lichtenstein and Andy Warhol, he was instrumental in creating a shift from the dominance of Abstract Expressionism into what became Pop Art. A painter and graphic artist, Rauschenberg is well known for his “Combines,” which is artwork that incorporates everyday objects as art materials, blurring the distinction between painting and sculpture.

"Surface Series" is comprised of 18 silkscreen prints created over the first two months of 1970. The series coincided with a larger shift in Rauschenberg's work toward more political and socially engaged art projects. He made the prints at the threshold of a new decade, to "shake people awake," to open their conscience to the world that was burning around them.

For each of the prints in the series, Rauschenberg overlaid images and headlines drawn from contemporary newspapers — some as negatives, others as positives, all of them in black and white. Many of them display large dot patterns, which are usually unwanted byproducts of commercial printing processes. Yet, in this context, they take on artistic quality, much like the dots used in the cartoon-like Pop-inspired works of Roy Lichtenstein.

Each 40-inch x 40-inch screen print in “Surface Series” began as two separate collages. Rauschenberg cut and pasted news headlines, photographs, drawings and magazine excerpts into a single collage and took a photograph of the result. He then did the same with a second collage and superimposed the resulting two films. Rauschenberg was able to adjust the overlapping areas to achieve his desired composition. A final photograph, this one of the combined films, allowed him to craft the image that would be used to make the silkscreen print.

In describing the “Surface Series,” Rauschenberg explained that "the world condition permitted me no choice of subject or color and method of composition." The stark black and white headlines featured in “Surface Series” mark the artist's growing distress over social inequities, global violence, racism, the Vietnam War and environmental pollution. Chaotic combinations of torn and folded text and images stacked one upon the other are used both in and out of focus. This cacophony of words and pictures evokes the overwhelming nature of media bombardment in the age of communication. Despite the fact this series was created over 50 years ago, its sentiment still rings true and relevant today.

While Rauschenberg's political beliefs are not completely obvious in "Surface Series," his choice of the source material is a hint. He incorporated major newspapers and tabloids, but also alternative publications. For example, alongside The New York Times and the New York Daily News, he included the Daily World, a Marxist newspaper, and the Berkeley Barb, a countercultural newspaper supporting civil rights and the anti-war movement. In addition to 15 different newspapers, Rauschenberg used magazines, broadsheets and drawings as source material for the collages.

Technically, the "Surface Series" demonstrates Rauschenberg's mastery over the medium of printmaking. He began experimentation with prints in 1962, much in the same way as Warhol. In “Surface Series,” Rauschenberg manipulates the scale of objects, employs mirroring strategies, creates twin images and superimposes text and images from various sources. With the visuals of the text and printed images, he uses the same techniques used by print media, such as newspapers, to shape how readers engage with content. In this way, Rauschenberg is making commentary on the press and the ability to "frame" the messages that they tell.

Rauschenberg explains what he intended to do in creating the "Surface Series" by stating, "I want to shake people awake. I want people to look at the material and react to it. I want to make them aware of individual responsibility, both for themselves and for the rest of the human race. It has become easy to be complacent about the world. The fact that you paid a quarter for your newspaper almost satisfies your conscience: Because you have read your newspaper, you have done your bit. And so you wrap your conscience in your newspaper just like you wrap your garbage ... I made it as realistically as I could, as austerely as possible, in the most direct way I knew how, because, knowing that it was art, people had to take a second look, at least, at the facts they were wrapping their garbage in."

Rauschenberg's headlines may have been ripped from the social unrest of the period, but they remain starkly relevant to today's political, social and cultural issues. While some of the names and places have changed, the subject matter of Rauschenberg's "Surface Series" reflects many of the same concerns that face our society today. Rauschenberg combines brilliant artistic techniques that draw one in to closely examine the imagery, and in doing so, confronts the viewer with the world outside the hermetic art world.

Through art making, Rauschenberg hoped to improve the world; he wrote, "By working together, sharing information, technology and art could be a way to awaken the conscience of people to avoid a crucial disaster." The "Surface Series" brought both socially relevant topics and innovative art to a time in which both were needed, and its relevance continues even today, proving that social engagement and artistic practice can co-exist and flourish.

"Robert Rauschenberg: Surface Series" is on display until Oct. 15 at the Trout Gallery located in the Emil R. Weiss Center for the Arts on the Dickinson College campus, 240 W. High St., Carlisle. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. The gallery is free and open to the public. For more information on the exhibition visit www.troutgallery.org.