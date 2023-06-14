This year’s annual celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride during the month of June has a decidedly different tone. Due to recent political and social backlash, the celebratory nature has become a bit more subdued and more intently focused on education, history and advocacy for the community.

This shift is abundantly clear in the Penny Gallery’s annual “Prisms and Pride” exhibition, which is a highlight of Carlisle Pride.

That is not to say that there is any lack of joy, color and love. Fifteen artists shared 20 pieces of art that inspire, educate, as well as honor LGBTQ+ folks. The gathering of artists included in this year’s exhibit communicates the positive and inspiring messages of Pride Month while reinforcing the cultural importance of the contributions of the LGBTQ+ community.

Carol Reed’s mixed media installation titled “Glowing with Pride” encourages the LGBTQ+ community to shine wherever they are. She celebrates the vibrant spirit and the multifaceted nature of LGBTQ+ identity with a series of hanging lanterns, each of which is unique and perfect in its imperfections like each person. Reed shares that she hopes, “the light shed by these lanterns will serve as a symbol of hope, acceptance and enlightenment.”

Katie Sebastian’s “The Kiss” extols passion that knows no boundaries. The intricately cut and layered multi-colored cardstock creates an almost sculptural portrayal of an intimate moment between two people, without regard to gender or orientation. It simply and beautifully expresses the intense feeling of an embrace.

In a series of three copperplate etchings, Henry Pluta examines the intersection of the spiritual and the profane. “Confessional,” “(He Has no name)” and “Hymns IV” blend religious iconography and an intense interest in the physical form. Pluta’s works subvert traditional notions of desire, suffering and submission while expertly detailing the Classical male nude.

“Fight for the Right (to Exist)” from Max Donnelly is a digital creation that unabashedly encourages the trans community to stand up and fight for themselves. A fist bursts through the paint-splattered paper as a symbol of defiance in the face of opposition.

“The right of trans folks to exist as our true selves is an invaluable part of human diversity," Donnelly echoed the same spirit with which the Pride movement was founded. "We challenge societal norms, educate others and pave the way for a more inclusive and equitable future. Our fight is not just for ourselves — it is a fight for justice, equity, and ultimately the fundamental dignity of all people.”

LGBTQ+ history is the inspiration for a trio of Raku ceramics by Liz Roderick. Purposely referencing the flower code, an element of queer history, Roderick hopes to inspire viewers to learn more about the queer backstory and the fight for acceptance and equality. A female form with the imprint of lavender in “Ode to the Lavender Menace,” a small vase for “Flowers for Dorothy,” and the miniature lamp of “Night of Green Carnations” were done in a Raku style firing, with a mix of glazes designed to create rainbow effects.

Since the pieces were created with fire and come out in a blaze of color, it was noted that “fire always leaves a mark.” Roderick states that “this work was inspired by the resiliency of the queer community and all the ways in which we find light within our struggles.”

Lee Rowley’s “Conflicted” is a digital print of a torso that has been torn in half and scorched. The torso is divided, representing masculine and feminine halves. Though the halves of the figure appear to fit together, they are separated in a way that imparts a feeling of incompatibility, perhaps referring to the feeling of gender dysphoria that is often referred to within the transgender community.

Alison Rosen’s “Banned Book Breastplate,” composed of brass, plastic and resin, is a tribute to all authors, especially those authors who identify as LBGTQ+, who put their personal stories out to the world and support those who struggle and triumph. With all the controversy both locally and nationally regarding the proposed and actual censorship of books, especially those with LBGTQ+ themes, Rosen’s defiant celebration of the power of books is particularly poignant.

The 2023 edition of “Prisms & Pride” is reflective of the many facets of Pride month. From the celebration of the arts created for and by the LGBTQ+ community, to communicating the importance of advocacy for the rights of that same community, the Penny Gallery has assembled an exhibition of which it should be “proud.”

Visitors to the Penny Gallery are invited to vote for the People’s Choice Award Winner from the group of artists represented in “Prisms & Pride.” The artist earning the most votes by the end of June will win a week-long solo exhibit in the Penny Gallery in 2024. Additionally, in support of the local LGBTQ+ community, the Penny Gallery will be donating the 25% sales commission to the YWCA of Carlisle and Cumberland County’s Rainbow Collective during the exhibition.

“Prisms & Pride” is on exhibit through July 1 at the Penny Gallery. The Pond Artist Studios & Penny Gallery is located at 32 W. Pomfret St., Carlisle. Entrance to the gallery is free and open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, visit thepennygallery.com or call 717-245-0382.