Japanese woodblock prints have long fascinated audiences since their introduction to Western viewers in the mid-19th century. Indeed, many of the well-known Ukiyo prints, especially Katsushika Hokusai's “Under the Wave off Kanagawa,” also called “The Great Wave,” are considered iconic in the canon of art history.

“Memory and Modernity: Modern Japanese Prints of the Natural World,” now on display at Dickinson College’s Trout Gallery, looks at a different era and genre of Japanese prints. The exhibit focuses on the “Shin-Hanga” or “new prints” or “revival prints” that predominated in the modern era of Japan from the 1890s through the 1950s. “Shin-Hanga” combined an interest in reviving traditional woodblock printmaking while incorporating more contemporary artistic influences.

Asian artists have historically dedicated themselves to capturing the fleeting moments of nature through lively renderings of flora and fauna. Collectively known as “Bird-and-Flower” images, the genre’s rich symbolism makes them an ideal vehicle to mark and celebrate special events.

This exhibition, curated by senior art history majors Ellie Mariani, Sydney Nguyen and Ava Zadrima under the direction of Ren Wei, assistant professor of art and art history, features prints of the natural world in the “Bird-and-Flower” genre that were created for the Western market.

Blending naturalism with symbolism in the vivid depictions of birds, insects, flowers and other animals, artists honored the prestigious tradition of woodblock printing while also providing innovations to the genre with modern techniques and methods in an accessible and commercial manner, perfect for the emerging middle-classes both home but especially abroad.

Ohara Koson’s “Irises” pays homage to one of the most traditional subjects, the iris flower, representing qualities such as strength and health. For Western audiences, the most well-known images of irises were painted by the post-Impressionist artist Vincent van Gogh. Less well-known is that Van Gogh’s irises were inspired by reproductions of Japanese woodblock prints, demonstrating how Japanese artistic traditions traveled to Europe and inspired new works of art. The French word Japonisme was created in the late 19th century to describe the Western obsession with all things related to Japanese art and design.

Koson’s image of irises was created in 1928. In an era when Japan was defining its national identity on a world stage, artistic movements such as “Shin-Hanga” demonstrated the rich cultural traditions of Japan while asserting its status as a modern nation, all the while showing a circular nature of cultural influences, as certainly, Koson was aware of Van Gogh’s influence and popularity.

Ogata Gekkō’s “Monkey Reaching for the Moon” was published in the 1920s. In this print, a lone monkey hangs from a tree with its arm reaching out to the reflection of the moon. The monkey is one of the most widely depicted animals in East Asian art due to the animal’s association with mischief and misguided actions. The image of the monkey is particularly connected with parables in Zen Buddhism. The monkey’s long dangling arm was executed in a quick curved line, mimicking the spontaneous brushwork seen in traditional monochrome Zen painting.

“Owl Perched Before Full Moon” is attributed to Kōno Bairei. This depiction of the wide-eyed bird exemplifies the transition between tradition and modernity that characterized these early 20th century prints. The owl’s well-defined feathers, large eyes, expressive eyebrows and glistening talons demonstrate Japan’s introduction to Western Pictorialism in the late 19th century, namely the European Post-Impressionists’ emphasis on expression achieved through distinct style, abstraction and vivid colors.

However, the print still recalls Japanese tradition in the subtle gradation throughout the branch, the night sky and the full moon. The image represents the modern period’s artistic expansion as print designers began to diverge from their pictorial traditions to accommodate the tastes of urban consumers both within and outside Japan.

Ide Gakusui’s “Two Cranes” and Imao Keinen's (attributed) “Egrets in Night Rain” share an interest in aesthetics and design beyond their depictions of wildlife. Both the crane and egret are traditional subjects within Japanese tradition; cranes are symbolic of longevity, honor and good fortune while the egret can indicate grace, nobility and dignity. However, these traditional meanings would not likely be known to the Western audiences that purchased these works.

Instead, the background of abstract geometric lines in the “Two Cranes” image illuminates the influence of modernism in the 1950s. In a similar manner, viewers of “Egrets in Night Rain” would be drawn to the art-nouveau style of sinuous line work used in the egrets and plants. These, combined with elements of art deco’s bold contrasting colors and crisp geometric lines signal a modern sensibility to its Western audience.

“Crows in Flight” by Shibata Zeshin is a stunning image of a murder (group of three or more) of black crows silhouetted against an ombre background of red orange. The black birds sail across the top of the print as the color fades toward its base. It is unique to have the image’s focal point occupy the very top of the print, with only the fading colors of the sky making up the remaining two-thirds of the paper. Despite having a modern feel, this print is perhaps one of the oldest in the exhibit, as its creator died in 1891.

“Memory and Modernity” shines a light on a lesser-known era of Japanese printmaking. The “Shin-Hanga” genre combined elements of traditional Japanese prints with an openness toward the outside influence that fit perfectly in with Japan’s emerging political, economic and cultural engagement with the Western world. This fascinating and beautiful exhibition is a cultivated journey of taste, as well as an exploration of an important time period in Japanese history.

"Memory and Modernity: Modern Japanese Prints of the Natural World" is on display until April 15 at the Trout Gallery located in the Emil R. Weiss Center for the Arts on the Dickinson College campus, 240 W. High St., Carlisle. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The gallery is free and open to the public. For more information on the exhibition, visit www.troutgallery.org.