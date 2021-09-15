Art: Photography examined 'In Light of the Past'

The COVID-19 pandemic made many of our favorite places inaccessible for a while, and for local art patrons, one of the most notable “off-limit” sites was the Trout Gallery at Dickinson College. Fortunately, protocols have eased, and the (masked) public is once again welcome to visit the galleries located inside the Emil R. Weiss Center for the Arts off West High Street in Carlisle.
The opening could not come too soon as it has allowed a wider audience to experience, “In the Light of the Past: Experiencing Photography 1839 – 2021,” which has been on campus since March 5, before the exhibit concludes on Oct. 9.
This exhibition considers how we experience photographs, from the origins of the daguerreotype to today’s digital imagery. It examines how we make, view, comprehend and consume photography. The exhibition draws together imagery from the past century and a half, including early photographic media to printed books, magazines, projected imagery and even cell phones.
The first section of the exhibit focuses upon imagery from “In the Gallery,” photography made for artistic, expressive purposes that are experienced through visiting galleries and museums. Initially, photography was seen as more scientific and utilitarian in function and not considered on par with painting or sculpture.
Gradually, photography began to be accepted as a fine art medium and examples such as Tom Baril’s Art Deco “Chrysler Building” image, Lucien Clergue’s almost Abstract Expressionist view of the waters at the “Fountain at the Seagram Building, NY” and Andy Warhol’s well-known Pop Art Polaroids became widely accepted as art.
Also notable is Robert Frank’s “street photography,” which documented a cross-country journey in the 1950s. In his book project “The Americans,” Frank demonstrates an evolution in art that captures real life in unapologetic imagery of race and class, as societal commentary. Frank’s vision has continued to influence generations of photographers.
Next, the focus turns to photographs “At Home,” which are experienced in the domestic environment. From formal portraits to casual snapshots of family and friends, as well as photos printed in books used to illustrate and inform, the evolution of the photograph is shown from the rare and valuable keepsakes to the now pervasive presence in everyone’s daily life.
A fascinating selection of daguerreotypes and ferrotypes is on display. The precious memories contained in the small, framed images were often signs of class status or wealth in the early days of the photographic portrait. The exhibit includes an interesting collection of local historical portraits and snapshots of Dickinson College students and dormitory scenes, which is certain to engage the viewer.
There is also a large selection of vernacular photography featured. These snapshots capture the joys and adventures of everyday, ordinary life. These images will capture a sense of familiar nostalgia for some as a reminder of family vacations, holiday celebrations, smiling friends, all from times past.
Included in this section is the important role photographic images in books and magazines played. These impactful images were used to tell stories or bring events from around the world into our homes. Displayed are the photos of South Vietnam in 1968 by Sgt. Ronald L. Haeberle, which were published in full color in Life Magazine to tell the uncensored horrors of the war. Photojournalism became both an art form as well as a journalistic endeavor that to this day makes an enduring impact on our society.
Finally, the concept of back-lit, translucent imagery seen in “In a Camera Obscura” is highlighted. Illuminated images or projections on a wall are shown as a way to share images, much in the way the slideshow was used to bring images to life in dark rooms in a sometimes-larger-than-life format. The darkened gallery becomes an immersive experience as images are projected on the wall as the history of the illuminated images is described and linked to our shared experiences from family slideshows to today’s use of bright snapshots on our cell phones.
An underlying thread in the exhibition is how our current experience of photographs, despite vast changes in technology and distribution, is related to its origins. The exhibition illuminates how, fundamentally, photography captures the human need to document and experience their material world.
The exhibition does not focus on a particular genre or artist; rather it focuses on the variety of ways that we as viewers encounter and engage imagery, both historic and contemporary. In a world saturated with a daily barrage of images, the exhibit thoughtfully asks the viewer to pause and reflect on the evolution of imagery and how it relates to us, whether as an artistic tool, a nostalgic souvenir or historical document.
“In the Light of the Past: Experiencing Photography 1839–2021” is on display at Dickinson College’s Trout Gallery, located at 240 W. High St., Carlisle through Oct. 9. The Trout Gallery admission is free and open to the public. All visitors are required to wear a mask while in the museum, regardless of their vaccination status. Masks are available at the museum entrance.
The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays. For more information, visit troutgallery.org.
Joseph George holds a degree in history and art history from Dickinson College. He and his wife, Barrie Ann have spent over 30 years together traveling and visiting art galleries locally and throughout the world. They have been writing about the local art scene for nine years. Their tastes range from fine art to street art.