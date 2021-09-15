Art: Photography examined 'In Light of the Past'

Included in this section is the important role photographic images in books and magazines played. These impactful images were used to tell stories or bring events from around the world into our homes. Displayed are the photos of South Vietnam in 1968 by Sgt. Ronald L. Haeberle, which were published in full color in Life Magazine to tell the uncensored horrors of the war. Photojournalism became both an art form as well as a journalistic endeavor that to this day makes an enduring impact on our society.

Finally, the concept of back-lit, translucent imagery seen in “In a Camera Obscura” is highlighted. Illuminated images or projections on a wall are shown as a way to share images, much in the way the slideshow was used to bring images to life in dark rooms in a sometimes-larger-than-life format. The darkened gallery becomes an immersive experience as images are projected on the wall as the history of the illuminated images is described and linked to our shared experiences from family slideshows to today’s use of bright snapshots on our cell phones.

An underlying thread in the exhibition is how our current experience of photographs, despite vast changes in technology and distribution, is related to its origins. The exhibition illuminates how, fundamentally, photography captures the human need to document and experience their material world.