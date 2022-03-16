Art: Photographer finds her muse

A muse is defined as a person or personified force that is the source of inspiration for a creative artist.

The concept of an artist’s muse has long been a romanticized idea of an ethereal being that inspires a creative to create great works of art. So, when an artist finds their muse personified, it is indeed the intersection of fable and reality, which results in a true collaboration of spirit.

Such is the story of photographer Lissa Rivera and her genderqueer romantic partner, B.J. Lillis, who serves as her collaborator and creative muse in the current exhibition, “Queering the Muse” at Dickinson College’s Trout Gallery.

Drawing from an array of sources, from ancient art to surrealism, classic Hollywood film to independent cinema, Rivera pictures Lillis in a variety of different settings and costumes rich with historical references. Through her photographs, she brings visibility to an overlooked subject — the genderqueer body — to challenge the notion of binary gender and to complicate how we define and understand beauty.

Many photographs are from the “Beautiful Boy” series and which feature Lillis both in various stages of undress, as well as some wearing a form of “traditional” women’s clothing, such as a negligee, a bathing suit or a gown. Lillis has sought to explore his gender expression through his dress since his college years and upon meeting Rivera in New York City, together they began photography sessions of Lillis wearing women’s clothing and exploring the concepts of beauty, glamour and gender.

The result is a series of large-format pigment prints in vibrant colors, featuring Lillis dressed in stunning costumes in thoughtfully selected locations. As Rivera has explained, “The fantasy of dressing up transforms the experience of being photographed into one that fuses identity creation with image creation. By blurring the borders of masculinity and femininity, the photographs tap into deep-seated narratives about gender, desire, freedom and cultural taboo.”

In several pieces, Rivera references art historical poses resembling Greco-Roman statuary such as in “Venus” a graceful nude with a haunting stare. In “In Nude With Poppy” the full-body pose belies gender identity and simply communicates the human form much in the same way as classic sculpture.

For “White Carpet Odalisque, Family Home,” Rivera takes on the trope of the odalisque, where a female nude is posed often exotically in a manner that invites a male gaze. Popular in the 19th century and best known by the example of Ingres’s “Grande Odalisque,” Rivera upends a tired male fantasy by creating a more collaborative and inclusive interpretation set in a contemporary domestic interior.

Rivera takes great pains in curating the settings as well as costumes for her photography. Throughout the series, she has used unique hotels, mansions and other spaces with strong aesthetics. There is an obvious background in architectural photography as her compositions place Lillis in “sets” that portray a story. Her use of meticulous composition and distinct décor makes the imagery even more compelling. Equally, the costumes donned by Lillis are selected for their coordination with the spaces by decade as well as color.

Several images in “Emerald Living Room” as well as “Green Peignoir” feature a mid-century modern style and design, which harkens back to the 1960s and early 1970s, a time when the idea of gender roles was more defined, albeit restrictive. To insert Lillis into these settings, clad in coordinating house gowns, with a pensive almost sad expression tells the story of the many women who were living in these settings during the period.

The notions of Hollywood also are reflected in the exhibition. The life of Priscilla Pressley is at the heart of “Pink Bedroom (for Priscilla)" illustrating the “fairytale” lived by the wife of Elvis Pressley. In it, a bedroom decorated in opulent shades of pink is home to a despondent figure in their baby blue dress and veil. The scene reflects the cinematic, yet fictionalized glamour of that Hollywood lifestyle.

In an homage to movie great Marlene Dietrich, “Male Impersonator” recreates a movie still from the iconic film “Morocco” in which the star was clad in a tuxedo complete with a top hat. As a gender-bending image putting Dietrich into men’s formalwear, Rivera goes one step beyond putting a man, Lillis, into feminine makeup and hair, as well as the masculine suit. A man, as a woman, as a man, once again portraying gender as only a function of the exterior and what is placed upon the individual.

Rivera and Lillis continually challenge the binary concept of gender throughout “Queering the Muse.” Each image is presented to the viewer with little narrative, but great detail to enable the viewer to decide for themselves, what makes up the idea of beauty and where does gender fit within that determination.

Rivera’s interest in the genderqueer body challenges the social conventions embedded in a long history of art and visual culture, while at the same time it revels in the beauty and glamour of that history, creating a powerful body of work in the process. Rivera assimilates images from decades and centuries past and brings them to a contemporary audience that results in a modern interpretation.

One can approach “Queering the Muse” as an exploration of gender and identity, a riff on art history, modern photography and pop culture, an elaborate, elegant and carefully crafted set of stills from stage or screen or just simply, beautiful photographs. It is this multitude of interpretations that make Rivera and Lillis’ collaboration so visually compelling and rife with individual meaning.

“Queering the Muse” is on display until April 16 at the Trout Gallery located in the Emil R. Weiss Center for the Arts on the Dickinson College campus, 240 W. High St., Carlisle. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. The gallery is free and open to the public. For more information on the exhibition, visit www.troutgallery.org.

Joseph George holds a degree in history and art history from Dickinson College. He and his wife, Barrie Ann have spent over 30 years together traveling and visiting art galleries locally and throughout the world. They have been writing about the art scene, both locally and internationally, for nine years. Their tastes range from fine art to street art.

