Art: Penny Gallery shows 'pride' in exhibition

Carlisle recently kicked off a community-wide celebration of Pride Month. One of its first events drew a crowd to the Penny Gallery with the opening of the exhibition “Prisms & Pride.”

Pride Month is an entire month dedicated to the uplifting of LGBTQ+ voices, the celebration of LGBTQ+ culture and the support of LGBTQ+ rights. “Prisms & Pride” accomplishes all three of these goals with works of art that serve to express support of, as well as to amplify the voices of the LGBTQ+ community.

Shining and colorful pieces line the gallery, taking full advantage of the rainbow symbolism so recognizable during the month of June. While elements of sparkle and glitz dominate, there are also important statements about equality, acceptance and the challenges faced by the community.

“Heads Held High” and “Stand Together” by Shannon Babinsack are a pair of gouache or opaque watercolor paintings, that take full advantage of a soft rainbow palette. Delicate and harmonious rows of flowers seem to be reaching toward the sun.

The rainbow theme takes center stage in “Let your Light” and “Shine On,” a pair of ceramic vases by Kirsten Olson. Rainbows accented in gold emerge from the cloud on the half-circle vase, which has a small opening atop to hold a small or singular bloom.

Fran Piper’s work in acrylic, “Kaleidoscope,” is indeed an amazing polychromatic creation. A hypnotizing swirled flower, comprised of rays of dots, much like a pointillism masterpiece. The rainbow progression from dark blue to yellow-green emerges from a white center point that is painted on a black background, which allows the colors to “pop” from the canvas. Be sure to take note of the special detail of more colored dots on the edge of the canvas, giving an added frame-like border.

“Pay It No Mind: The Life & Death of Marsha P. Johnson” by Pat Craig is a striking three-dimensional mosaic and collage, which employs the colors of the rainbow as well as mirrored mosaic pieces to create a Carnivale-style mask in tribute to gay liberation activist and self-identified drag queen, Marsha P. Johnson. Johnson, whose initial “P” stood for “Pay it no mind,” was one of the prominent figures in the Stonewall uprising of 1969, which is honored during Pride month. The oversized mask also includes a crown of flowers, which was a signature look for the advocate.

“The Bricks That Build,” a mixed media piece by Chris Kapp also pays homage to the Stonewall riots, which are such a touchstone for the LGBTQ+ community’s history. It was a brick that was thrown, which incited the protest turned riot, and in Kapp’s work, a pile of bricks is surrounded by flowers. The flowers may also be emblematic of Marsha P. Johnson and her role at Stonewall. The pile of bricks can also be interpreted as what was once used in protest has led to the “building up” of the LGBTQ+ community with efforts such as Pride month.

“Give Us Our Roses While We’re Still Here” by Spencer Micklo is a digital work that reminds us there is still much activism work to be done, especially in support of the transgender community. On a background of current news headlines decrying violence and policies against transgender people, a male torso sprouts pink roses. The words “we’re still here” remind the viewer to recognize and acknowledge the extensive work that must be done to support the transgender community.

Max Donnelly’s “Getting Something Off My Chest” is also a digital creation that illustrates the journey of an individual who undergoes "top surgery," which is a gender-affirming surgery for transgender men and non-binary individuals that creates a masculine chest. The illustration shows the colors of the transgender flag (light blue, pink and white) seeping from the scars of the surgery. It is a powerful statement made in relatively simple imagery as the colors resemble tears of emotion.

“The Sunshine State” by Alison Rosen, takes another current news event, the "Parental Rights in Education" or “Don’s Say Gay” law from Florida and makes a symbol of protest with enamel on copper, glass, crystals and wire. A rainbow necklace bears a large bright yellow pendant in the shape of the state of Florida, which is covered in the word “gay.” Perhaps the act of donning the piece complies with the idea of not saying the word but instead allows one to subvert the law by wearing it.

In addition to providing an opportunity to support the LGBTQ+ community through the arts by visiting and engaging with the artwork, the Penny Gallery is donating 25% of all sales of artworks from the exhibit to the PA Coalition for Trans Youth. A show such as “Prisms & Pride” reminds us of the power of art to influence and educate as much as it “decorates” our lives.

“Prisms & Pride” is on exhibit through June 25 at the Penny Gallery. The Pond Artist Studios & Penny Gallery is located at 32 W. Pomfret St., Carlisle. The gallery is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 717-245-0382.

Joseph George holds a degree in history and art history from Dickinson College. He and his wife, Barrie Ann have spent over 30 years together traveling and visiting art galleries locally and throughout the world. They have been writing about the art scene, both locally and internationally, for nine years. Their tastes range from fine art to street art.

