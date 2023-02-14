An eclogue is a classical-style poem that has a pastoral or rural theme. Writer and environmentalist Wendell Berry often wrote in this style, and it is fitting that his imagery should be the inspiration for the current exhibition at Ejecta Projects, which has a focus on the natural world.

“A Tune, Subtle and Vast,” a line from Berry's poem “The Larger Circle,” is a two-person exhibition of recent work by artists Heidi Leitzke and Jon Weary. The title alludes to the artists’ shared reflections on nature, seasonality and 19th-century landscapes and material processes. The artists also share a personal connection to Central Pennsylvania as well as its landscapes.

Weary and Leitzke work with and against the conventions of landscape to rediscover Pennsylvania-specific motifs and locations: orchards, islands in the Susquehanna, and Pennsylvania German folk art. Their works can be seen as radically nostalgic, as each artist offers new ways of connecting with the past and making sense of a changing environment.

Heidi Leitzke is an associate professor of art and director of the Eckert Art Gallery at Millersville University. Leitzke uses hand-held embroidery techniques to “paint” with thread in many of her works as she depicts haunting snippets of stunning landscapes. The focus of her embroidery on linen, many accented with acrylic paint, are colorful trees and various flora, often in cotton candy colors of pink and light blues.

In “Bloom,” a solitary tree against the stark white background pops with pink and green, as the branches curl in a fern-like fashion. Appearing to be more Technicolor fantasy than realism, the layers of threadwork portray a natural depth and texture.

“Echo” combines her embroidery skill with acrylic paint as a lush pine tree is depicted against a beautifully painted, blue sky. As the branch drapes from above, we see through them and past them to the forest in the distance. The combination of the two crafts, needlework and painting, adds a unique interpretation, using additional color and vibrancy from the two different source materials.

Leitzke also has on display many examples of her paintings and drawings, which also use tall trees at the forefront of lush landscapes. “In The Grove” depicts a bright forest encroached by development. “The Frog Pond” shares the reflection of the forest surroundings as seen in the pond. Ironically, it is the gentle ripples on the pond that give away the context of the scene, as the viewer slowly recognizes the watery perspective.

Leitzke’s works portray the “subtle” and the “vast” in her landscapes, using attributes of color and texture through her varied tools and techniques.

Sharing the gallery is Jon Weary who, though currently based in Philadelphia, was born in Carlisle. His use of earthy handmade walnut ink as well as bright flashe paint may cause one to expect very differing products, but instead, they produce varying degrees of intensity.

Weary’s “One Bushel (half scale)” is done in walnut ink and has a vintage look in sepia tones. The geometric clusters of orbs have a three-dimensional perspective that calls to mind the mathematical otherworldliness of the works of MC Escher.

In “Gleaning 1,2,3,” a triptych of flashe and graphite on panel, each illustrates a symmetrical grouping of six pieces of fruit nestled among their natural backgrounds in a tree or leafy nest. Weary chooses to expose the grid used to compose each painting, with fine graphite lines dissecting the fruit. His willingness to draw back the curtain and show the tools used to create these beautifully composed arrangements demonstrates the honesty in his art and how it is created from beginning to end.

“Winter Orchard” is a vibrant work of flashe on canvas that brings a bare-branched tree to life with orange, yellow and green shades as a bright blue sun peeks from the background. The color palette is almost the converse of the hues of nature. Weary not only offers us his finished painting but includes numerous color wheels on the bottom of the painting showing the various combinations of colors they share on the canvas. It seems that the wheels give hints at how the painting was composed and were colors arranged in the finished scene.

Weary’s art seems to do more than share the final imagery but allow the viewer insight into its creation and the artist’s process. These landscapes may not be in a traditional style but they reflect their influences and take them to another level, allowing the viewer to not just see but also examine the layers of creativity behind each painting.

The art of Heidi Leitzke and Jon Weary may at times seem very different, yet the exhibit shows a common interest in natural ecosystems. They may vary in technique and media, but they both approach the traditional landscape and still life with an eye on the past, present and future, melding the traditional with the unconventional. It is this Janus-like approach that ties these artists together and connects to the circles that Berry touches on in his poetry.

“A Tune, Subtle and Vast” is on display at Ejecta Projects through Feb. 25. The gallery is located at 136 W. High St., Carlisle. Gallery hours are 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and noon to 7 p.m. Saturday. Contact Ejecta Projects by phone at 443-904-3648 or visit their social media accounts on Instagram and Facebook @ejectaprojects.