Art: 'Nothing Pretty' re-emerges on local art scene

Artist and Gallerist Ted Walke has been very productive in the post-pandemic rebirth of the Harrisburg art scene. Not only has he revived his Gallery @ Second with new artists and a new vibe, but he is also able to finally bring his “pandemically” postponed “Nothing Pretty” collective’s show to the Art Association of Harrisburg.

"Nothing Pretty" is the ongoing collaborative art project with a team of artists “who seek the enjoyment of art aficionados everywhere.” Since the collective’s inception in 2017, Walke has been working in tandem with other members to celebrate the contemporary styles of Pop Surrealism and Lowbrow Art.

Pop Surrealism is a populist art movement with cultural roots in comics, tattoo art, graffiti and cartoons. Lowbrow Art has a sense of humor; sometimes gleeful and impish and often containing sarcastic commentary. Given its roots, Pop Surrealism and Lowbrow Art are intended to be approachable and accessible to viewers who may often feel intimidated by their perceptions of art.

“Nothing Pretty” is made up of a core of Walke and fellow artist Sean Arce with the intention of adding artists to the fold to make each show as unique as its inspiration.

Including additional artists in the subsequent years has only enhanced the common goal of bringing this fresh and vibrant style to art venues and provides the viewer with a look into a variety of imaginative states of mind. Whether through showings by the collective or Gallery @ Second, Walke has succeeded in bringing the aesthetic of Lowbrow and Pop Surrealism to the forefront of the local art scene.

Gallery @ Second, which had closed in September 2018, reopened with this July’s Third in the Burg as home to the Nothing Pretty collective. Walke sees this as an opportunity to create a DYI space to support the artists that Walke views as both diverse yet like-minded. Forgoing the commercial aspects of many galleries, Walke emphasizes that no commissions or fees are charged to the exhibitors and that artists themselves take on the responsibilities of handling the sales of their works. This frees the gallery to pursue an “art for art’s sake” aesthetic and allows for new, emerging artists, as well as lesser exhibited yet established artists to find a home.

Walke believes in the post-pandemic world that galleries still have an important place in the art world. While the stable of artists is encouraged to be savvy in social media promotion to increase awareness of in-person shows, Walke believes there is a tactile need to view art in person. Moreover, he has created a communal aspect of a gallery where artists can gather, collaborate and inspire one another.

Exhibitors on view at Gallery @ Second during the recent October “3rd in the Burg” event included new artists Angelica Rios and Ashley Russo. Their art joined the visual world of resident artists Johanna Martin, Chad Whitaker, Rance Shepstone, Keegan Bienhower, as well as Arce and Walke.

Walke hopes that more artists will continue to find their way to the gallery as well as the collective, growing organically to add to the rotating cast of creatives.

Another opportunity to experience “Nothing Pretty” is a twice-postponed show at the Harrisburg Art Association. Finally opening on Friday, Oct. 22 is a group exhibition that explores the unknown, liminal space within the imagination. It will feature the artwork of Krissy Whiski, Tina Berrier, Arce and Walke. The in-person opening will take place from 5 until 8 p.m.

The collective believes that the mix of both male and female artists provides a blend of perspectives and a diversity that is often missing in the art world.

Walke and Arce see this show as a continuum of their previous exhibitions, building on their strengths. Indeed, Arce’s more recent work has evolved from painting into a more digital realm. While the pandemic hindered the timeline, it did not affect the vision of the collective. Drawing on the imagination both light and dark, the collective builds on their “blunt, not nuanced, cartoon aesthetic.”

Walke welcomes the opportunity that the Art Association offers, both as a way for the art world to “tiptoe” back to the experience of in-person gallery openings and to present art that might be outside the comfort zone of more conventionally themed shows.

Walke and his “Nothing Pretty” cohorts are to be lauded for bringing fresh perspectives to the Harrisburg art scene and beyond. The irreverent style and unconventional approaches to art create a sense of excitement and inclusiveness in our artistic community.

“Nothing Pretty” is on display at the Art Association of Harrisburg, 21 N. Front St., in Harrisburg, from Oct. 22 until Nov. 24. For hours and information, contact the Art Association at 717-236-1432 or at www.artassocofhbg.com.

Gallery @ Second is open during the Third in the Burg events in Harrisburg; the final opening for 2021 will coincide with the Nov. 19 Third in the Burg. There will also be a special opening held on Halloween from 1 to 5 p.m. Gallery @ Second will reopen in April 2022. For more information about Nothing Pretty and Gallery @ Second, find them both on Facebook.

Joseph George holds a degree in history and art history from Dickinson College. He and his wife, Barrie Ann have spent over 30 years together traveling and visiting art galleries locally and throughout the world. They have been writing about the local art scene for nine years. Their tastes range from fine art to street art.

