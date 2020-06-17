Art: Newly reopened museum celebrates baseball history

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The weeks have been long without many of our favorite activities – concerts, sporting events, social gatherings, and most of all for many of us, visits to our favorite museums. Much to our delight on June 9, the art museum experience returned.

Beginning last week and running through Aug. 30, The Susquehanna Art Museum at the Marty and Tom Philips Art Center (SAM at the Marty) will generously share their art galleries with the public for 72 days with no admission fee, reflecting the same number of days the museum was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, there are designated special hours, from 10 a.m. to noonn Tuesdays through Fridays and from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesdays for “by appointment only/socially-distanced visits.” These visits are offered in consideration of visitors who might wish to avoid coming into close contact with others for whatever reason at this time. Reservations may be made for one to 10 guests during these specifically noted hours.

Further, the museum has put into place some new ways of visiting. Masks will be worn by all and at all times. Staff and volunteers will follow strict hand-washing procedures with temperatures taken each time they enter the building. Staff will also sanitize high-touch public areas regularly throughout each day.