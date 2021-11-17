Art: Nagle gets 'real' at Metropolis

As art is ever-evolving, so are artists. A truly talented artist rarely remains static, as they use their gifts to learn, explore and refine their craft.

Local artist and art educator, Paul Nagle is such an artist; during his career, he has explored media such as drawing, painting, sculpting, bronze casting and stone carving.

Before the COVID-19 shutdown, Nagle had been pursuing a personal study of traditional and historical drawing and painting techniques for both his own practice as well as an educator.

“I personally became more interested in the landscape painting process both plein air and in the studio,” he said. “I’ve in many ways transformed my thinking about the art I want to make and believe these are long term permanent changes.”

These changes to which Nagle refers are currently on display at Metropolis Collective in Mechanicsburg in “PA Real: The Paintings of Paul Nagle.”

“The impetus was to respond to the natural beauty around me here in Pennsylvania,” he said. “To be direct and simplistic about it. Just to answer my own question about what I really respond to. I realized I had a lot to learn about landscape painting. I’ve always loved historical landscape painting and landscape painting in general.”

The show’s title refers to the fact that for the last year and a half he had worked at painting subject matters nearby and directly from experience.

“A majority of the images are from PA and were done during the first COVID lockdown March 2020 through that summer,” he said. “I continued to paint the landscape around the greater Mechanicsburg area and Promised Land State Park part of PA through the summer of 2021 because these are the places we primarily stayed for the last year and a half. It was an effort to focus on light, space, and air all of which were the safeguards we had pre-vaccine.”

The gallery walls are lined with landscapes both large and small, beautifully capturing the essence of the local countryside. One cannot help but marvel at the oil paintings that from a distance resemble photographs as they are so clear and vibrant, yet upon closer examination, one can see the layers of paint that make up scenes of trees, clouds and water features, which make them even more compelling.

Nagle shared that his inspiration often started by using his own photos. “The small paintings were my initial works that came from a collection of personal photographs. The camera has been a sketchbook for me, like it is a lot of people. I can capture something I am responding to in the moment. However, photos never quite bring the same feeling back you had as you experienced it.”

Some of the small paintings to which Nagle refers are a series of clouds; “Cumulus at Noon,” “Cloud Study,” “Storm and Gull,” “Storm Cloud Over Perry” and “Storm at Vilano,” which though small in size does not decrease the impact of play of light amidst the clouds.

Another common theme throughout the various landscapes is Nagle’s purposeful use of light and shadow in his paintings. “It’s the subtle drama. Painting a scene is a construction, it’s very complex and the goal for me is to make it look natural,” he said.

That light, shadow, and his accurate use of reflection in pieces such as “The Still House,” which depicts a stone house covered by a shadow of a nearby tree as well as reflections on the windows of that same tree. It creates a multilayered experience as you initially see the house, then the tree shadow, and then looking deeper see the reflections; Nagle’s attention to such detail in a way that each element is treated with equal priority.

Conservation Island similarly is a tree-lined bank, with the vibrant blue sky and darkened trees reflected in the water in the foreground. The reflection, as well as the light and dark tones, give the scene that true sense of calm that we have all experienced in nature. For Nagle, one of his goals is to remind us of those experiences. “The paintings are illusions, but they do evoke something. I know what they evoke for me, so the audience can have a number of reactions. I’d like the work to represent the here and now, be contemporary. But also engage familiarity with the traditional.”

While many art exhibitions may take us on a calculated journey of twists and turns, “PA Real” instead wants to strip the experience down. Nagle says that he wanted this show of work to be as straightforward as possible, “a straight line between looking, painter and the viewer without a lot of theory, philosophical musings and categorization.”

So much like the pure unfiltered nature and local beauty depicted in his paintings, Nagle’s work is direct and honest. There is little left for complicated interpretation, the message of the exhibit is simply to be “real.”

Learn more about the art of Paul Nagle at paulnagleart.com.

“PA Real: The Paintings of Paul Nagle” is on display at Metropolis Collective through mid-December. Metropolis Collective is located at 17 W. Main St., Mechanicsburg. Gallery hours are noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. For more information, visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MetroCollect or call the gallery at 717-458-8245.

Joseph George holds a degree in history and art history from Dickinson College. He and his wife, Barrie Ann have spent over 30 years together traveling and visiting art galleries locally and throughout the world. They have been writing about the art scene, both locally and internationally, for nine years. Their tastes range from fine art to street art.

