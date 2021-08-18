Art: 'Lunchbox Moments' seeks to create understanding

In our multicultural world, the opportunities to be exposed to people unlike ourselves occur daily. It is how we respond and, better yet, embrace those opportunities, which set the tone of a harmonious community.
Unfortunately, too often we see those differences ridiculed and not celebrated; feared and not explored. Harrisburg-based artist Amie Bantz has chosen to focus on the times when children first recognize those differences and the formative memories that result from those experiences.
Bantz, a former art educator, has created “Lunchbox Moments: Seek Understanding. Share Stories. Stop Hate.” The exhibit recalls the school cafeteria encounters of Asian American and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) with their non-Asian peers. The exhibit is being displayed in the upper gallery of the Carlisle Arts Learning Center.
Repurposing common, everyday lunch boxes as her canvas, these familiar items make her art accessible, approachable and relatable. Bantz has captured the memories and observations from the cafeteria setting. She states, “Lunchbox moments are the formative occurrences in many Asian American’s lives where a traditional Asian meal is eaten at school or at home and the meal elicits some sort of reaction, whether it be positive or negative.”
Comments recalled by the participants range from “She’s eating dog” to “Ewh, what is that smell” as young classmates react to food unlike what is in their own lunchbox. Bantz displays the colorful lunchboxes on the gallery wall, each with a quote or observation that is tied to a longer description or anecdote printed on accompanying cards laid within the gallery.
Other project participants recall how they desperately wanted to fit in and asked their parents to buy them the more socially acceptable “Lunchables” instead of packing the more familiar cuisine that was cooked at home. Several boxes describe “throwing away” their lunches or simply never opening the box at all and going without lunch versus being subjected to the ridicule of classmates.
Bantz goes on to describe that, “These stories make up a collective identity that is equal parts profound, beautiful, comical and heartbreaking.”
Yet, not all recollections are entirely negative as some describe classmates wanting to try the foods or ask questions about it. It is apparent that the stories and quotes come from a wide range of ages and different communities as the reactions are varied. Some even go onto describe college and even workplace experiences, many of which are, unfortunately, as insensitive as those described in the elementary school cafeteria.
While the experiences described relate directly to Bantz and her AAPI peers, it is her intent to also incorporate these themes into a more universal understanding. Many of us can relate to the feelings described, tying into common experiences with peer pressure, social conformity and feelings of being “different.” It is the universality of these feelings that Bantz hopes to inspire a more thoughtful, kind and empathetic world.
“Lunchbox Moments” provides a platform to raise awareness of the AAPI experiences and empower their marginalized voices. An accompanying interactive display invites viewers to share their own stories for display. It is through this connection that Bantz seeks to create a dialogue that creates understanding and recognizes differences with respect. By weaving these narratives together, Amie Bantz, through her artistic creations, makes a compelling case for a more culturally sensitive and tolerant community.
“Lunchbox Moments: Seek Understanding. Share Stories. Stop Hate” is on display in the upper gallery at the Carlisle Arts Learning Center (CALC) until Sept. 18. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, or by appointment. CALC is located at 38 W. Pomfret St., in Carlisle. The exhibition is free and open to the public. Visit www.CarlisleArts.org or call 717-249-6973 for more information.
Joseph George holds a degree in history and art history from Dickinson College. He and his wife, Barrie Ann have spent over 30 years together traveling and visiting art galleries locally and throughout the world. They have been writing about the local art scene for nine years. Their tastes range from fine art to street art.