Art: 'Lunchbox Moments' seeks to create understanding

Other project participants recall how they desperately wanted to fit in and asked their parents to buy them the more socially acceptable “Lunchables” instead of packing the more familiar cuisine that was cooked at home. Several boxes describe “throwing away” their lunches or simply never opening the box at all and going without lunch versus being subjected to the ridicule of classmates.

Bantz goes on to describe that, “These stories make up a collective identity that is equal parts profound, beautiful, comical and heartbreaking.”

Yet, not all recollections are entirely negative as some describe classmates wanting to try the foods or ask questions about it. It is apparent that the stories and quotes come from a wide range of ages and different communities as the reactions are varied. Some even go onto describe college and even workplace experiences, many of which are, unfortunately, as insensitive as those described in the elementary school cafeteria.