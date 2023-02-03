The February chill in the air ushers in the hustle and bustle of Downtown Carlisle’s 7th Annual Ice Art Fest. A weekend full of frozen works of art will line the streets to admire and snap a selfie.

It also is the opening weekend of the exhibition “Ice Box” at the Penny Gallery on Pomfret Street. In its second year, the show features works of art that vary in subject matter, material, form and aesthetic; the only requirement is that it fits in a 4-inch Plexiglas display "ice" cube.

The gallery walls are lined with uniform display boxes that are at first glance a minimalist’s dream, but as one walks throughout the gallery, the details, complexities and diversity shine. From ceramic and sculpture to fiber and watercolor, the spectrum of artistic media is represented in all of their miniature glory.

Some of the finest details can be found in Eden King’s watercolor paintings. Colorful landscapes lose none of their beauty being presented in less than four inches. The trio presented by King “In Spring,” ”In Summer” and “In Fall” capture the changing seasons of the forest and waterway. The evolving seasonal palettes of the leaves will please any foliage watcher.

Nestled easily within its “ice box” is Fran Piper’s “Painted Duck Egg.” Much like the historic Faberge eggs, the egg is painted with acrylic paint to have a dark base and jewel-tone decoration. Meticulous and symmetrical designs adorn the egg; elevating the concept of a decorated Easter egg into a true work of fine art.

Ceramics seem to be a perfect “fit” for the theme of the show and are indeed its core. In fact, the inspiration for the “Ice Box” show comes from a similar exhibition by a Philadelphia ceramic studio. A plethora of ceramic pieces are encased in the display cubes; cups, bowls, plates and vases are all scaled down to meet the design requirements.

Rachel Eng’s “Bloom” is a porcelain sculpture that resembles a floral blossom. The sprouting petals extend upward encasing the form. The wintry, stark white porcelain color allows the features to be the focus of the piece, which gives it an icy feel.

Also using an icy color are the “Winter Prep Bowls” of carved porcelain by Janelle Hoch. The three mini-nesting bowls are stacked neatly and still fit within the confines of the “Ice Box.” The expertly shaped bowls each have “carved” decoration on their surfaces, to make them all the more eye-catching.

“Liminal Plate” by K. Olson is a porcelain plate resting on its side with its display box. The tilt allows the viewer an easy view of the darkened lines and circles that adorn the white plate with black symmetrical decoration calling to mind an art deco influence.

Pat Craig has two pieces whose boxes rest atop revolving pedestals. Inside, black-and-white photographs are paired with strategically placed mirrors that allow the contents to appear larger than they are. “We Are All Just Prisoners of Our Device” and “Grandelusions of Life” uses photos of mannequins poised with mirrored surfaces, which create optical illusions of depth and size. It is a most creative use of the minimal space, asking the question is it “bigger on the inside”?

A cast bronze sculpture by Anthony Cervino, titled “Vessel Study #3," looks like a relic unearthed from an archaeological dig. Cervino’s work often draws inspiration from found objects, which leads him to re-create them in unique materials. Its shape calls to mind a ceramic pitcher, but instead, the cast bronze lends true weight to the sculpture.

Devera Lang has filled her Plexiglass display box with a mixed media creation titled “Icetopus,” a glistening icelike sculpture. Using clear materials atop a mirrored base, Lang’s whimsical octopus creature looks like it could be placed outdoors with the other ice sculptures. Using minimal blue-green colored accents to define the shapes, “Icetopus” pays homage to the Ice Art Fest weekend theme in the best possible way.

Some media easily lend themselves to the small-scale requirements of the “Ice Box” exhibition; many of the ceramic cups and bowls fit nicely into the display boxes. Yet other entries definitely forced the artists to re-imagine the scope and scale of their work. A painting smaller than the palm of your hand or a fiber piece filling a three-dimensional block instead of hanging on a wall made artists think differently, and create differently; and that alone makes the “Ice Box” exhibition unique and worth the visit.

“Ice Box” is on exhibit through Feb. 28 at the Penny Gallery at The Pond. The Pond Artist Studios & Penny Gallery is at 32 W. Pomfret St., Carlisle. For Ice Art Fest Weekend the gallery will be open for extended hours, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Regular gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. For more information call 717-245-0382.

