Art: Historic collection makes its mark

Mankind has been making its mark since prehistoric times, capturing images and impressions of the world around them. While techniques and tools have evolved, the urge to record the world around us has not.

A fascinating exhibition documenting the journey of mark-making is currently on view at the Susquehanna Art Museum, "Making Your Mark: Prints and Drawings from the Hechinger Collection," a unique exhibition highlighting the methods and materials used in modern artistic practice. Focusing on the creative process, the featured works represent a variety of media and disciplines at an artist's disposal.

"Making Your Mark" samples the Hechinger Collection, which has unique local ties. John W. Hechinger (1920-2004) is often associated with the chain of do-it-yourself stores that carried his family name, once ubiquitous in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States.

Lesser known to the public is that John and his wife, June, were lifelong patrons of the arts, assembling an impressive collection of artwork unified by the common theme of tools and other hardware store products. Their support for a diverse range of artists led them to acquire an astonishing array of artwork in all forms of print media.

This selection of works on paper from their collection illustrates mark-making in five distinct printing styles, shifts to the contemporary method of screen printing, and concludes with photography. It is through viewing such diverse artworks on paper that one can examine, study and appreciate the varieties of marks made possible by these artistic processes.

"Making Your Mark" begins with an examination of drawing, the earliest form of mark making. A wide variety of drawing tools and technologies are displayed to show the evolution of the medium. From black and white charcoal drawings to colorful pastels, drawing can be used to represent its subjects in a myriad of ways.

Edgar Soberon's pastel drawings of tools, "Dancing Scissors" and "The Kiss" (an electrical plug and socket), are oversized depictions of the items that somehow give each human-like characteristics and even emotions through the use of gentle colors.

Likewise, Leonard Koscianski's "Needlenose Pliers," another pastel, uses a unique close-up perspective of a small hand-held tool to make the item seem almost ominous and threatening. The sharp lines on the tool portray the potential danger or harm that can be attributed to the use or misuse of the tool.

A most unique interpretation of a work on paper is Pier Gustafson's "Step Ladder with Can and Brushes," which is a sculpture made entirely of paper that has been "marked" with pen and ink to create a true-to-scale replica of its namesake. The marks transform the paper sculpture into a well-worn, paint-splattered part of an artist's studio.

The exhibit moves on to an overview of five different printmaking styles. From the basic woodcut methods that are closely associated with Japanese culture, to etchings and lithographs; the exhibition pauses to explain the techniques and evolution of the art of printmaking. Methods such as these made art accessible to the masses as artists as it enabled artists to create multiple copies of their works.

That is not to say the printmaking craft is no less intensive, as one can see the hard work and intricacies of creating the plates to be printed, be it on the woodcuts of Harlan Mathieu's "Tsuki-Kanna I, II, and III (Japanese Push Plane)" to Wayne Thiebaud's painterly lithograph "Paint Cans." Each style shows the evolution of printmaking throughout the generations, adding new tools, materials and perspectives.

As technologies advanced in the late 19th and 20th centuries, the process of screen printing allowed for increasing sophistication. Often artists collaborated with print workshops to expand the aesthetic possibilities of this modern print medium.

Jacob Lawrence's painting style of bold colors and abstracted forms lent well to the screen print medium. In "The Builders" the family clad in colorful clothing passing by a worksite is a wonderful example of how the multiple-colored screens work together to culminate in a piece that honors paintings of Lawrence.

The late Claes Oldenburg, also created works in the screen print medium, in works such as "Knife Ship Superimposed on the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum." The intricate layering of the print allows bold colors to be bordered in black and shows how the ordered layers of colored screens create a cohesive image.

The final process of mark-making is photography. While many may consider photography to be a "modern" artform, many of the images on display are some of the oldest pieces in the exhibition.

Gelatin silver prints on display by iconic photographers Walker Evans and Berenice Abbott show the ability to capture a moment in time, as well as manipulate imagery.

Harold Edgerton's "Hammer Breaks Glass Plate" from 1933, shows how he was able to freeze the moment that a hammer shatters glass. While current technology allows us all to take the art of photography for granted, seeing how pioneers experimented and re-imagined their craft, shows the true evolution of what has become the most accessible art form.

In "Making Your Mark," each section highlights the complexities of the artistic process as well as the timeless utility of the subject of tools as instruments of craft.

In the words of John Hechinger, "I felt that if I could show my associates how so many artists had celebrated the handsaw or the hammer or the paintbrush, they would be aware of the intrinsic beauty of the simple objects that they handled by the tens of thousands. They were not only the focus of their workdays but our company's very lifeblood. I hoped that the art would cause them to feel that what they were doing was of great value ... In a sense, once a tool is in hand, it disappears. We care only about how well it functions, not its form. In the hands of an artist, however, the form of a tool is a vehicle for communicating an infinite range of ideas and associations, from purely visual analogies to complex human feelings."

"Making Your Mark" celebrates these tools, the media and the makers. Hechinger's collection is a beautiful example of how art can be a beautifully unifying experience of all three elements.

"Making Your Mark: Prints and Drawings from the Hechinger Collection" is on view in the Lehr Gallery through Sept. 18. The Susquehanna Art Museum is open to the public 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday to Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Susquehanna Art Museum is located at 1401 N. 3rd Street, Harrisburg. Free parking is available to museum visitors in the lot behind the Museum at Calder and James streets.

For more information on visiting the museum visit susquehannaartmuseum.org.