Love has been a dominant motif in art history. From the lovers’ embraces by Auguste Rodin and Gustav Klimt to the literal rendering of the word “Love” in the sculpture by Robert Indiana, the feelings of romance have inspired artists for ages.

Ejecta Projects has put its own unique spin on the idea of love in its latest group exhibition, “Cannibals of Love.” It takes as its inspiration the romantic comedy genre in film and television to explore themes of love and humor. Selected from an open call that yielded over 120 submissions, the 23 works included in this exhibition critique or reflect upon notions of heartache, summer flings, awkward love triangles, unlikely couples, one-night stands, unrequited loves and other tropes of love.

With the mention of cannibals in its title, the exhibition also investigates the intersections of desire, appetites and other perceived taboos and “improper” behaviors largely absent from or suppressed by Hollywood and Hallmark. Ejecta Projects’ examination of love takes on a more skewed, twisted and jaded, yet nuanced view that breaks with the classic themes of romance.

In “I Aim to Please,” a Pop Art acrylic and resin creation on canvas by Craig Hill, hearts bubble up and around a Tiffany box and the Hallmark seal, as silhouetted cupids aim their love arrows, and a blue John Wayne-like cowboy raises his gun. Youthful colored bubble letters say, “I AIM TO PLEASE YOU” much in the same way a kitschy Valentine reads. The work winks at clichés, yet in doing so points to their omnipresent role in setting the notions of romantic love.

Colin Pezzano’s vase of “Flowers” is made of basswood and acrylic paint and creates the perfect metaphor for love. The sculpture is a flat bouquet yet three-dimensional; the blooms are painted with simple, carved black lines that are both abstract, yet representational. The contradictions within the piece allude to the complexity of relationships that ultimately tell the true story of romance.

“Tommy and Pamela the Rosy-Faced Lovebirds” is an eye-catching whimsical ceramic sculpture by Peter Morgan. Taking its name and inspiration from the Hollywood couple, musician Tommy Lee and actress Pamela Anderson, the artist offers a somewhat humorous nod to their tumultuous relationship that first made headlines in the mid-1990s. Yet in this incarnation, the rosy-faced lovebirds sitting side by side reveal no turmoil or scandal. The work is reminiscent of a Jeff Koons sculpture that embraces banality and can be viewed as both joyously celebrating and questioning the Pop culture ephemera.

An exhibition on love and romance would not be complete without the most iconic symbol, the heart. Brian Walters II’s “Heart” is a painted salvaged steel representation of the anatomical structure.

In the story of how the sculpture came to be, Walters explained, “This sculpture was in fact cannibalized from a larger sculpture that was cut down for its material to be repurposed at a later time. Once the smoke cleared, I noticed a smoldering glob on my shop floor that clearly mimicked a human heart.”

He said he manipulated the form very little, only applying a few coats of vibrant blood-red paint, and admitted “I normally do not work like this, but I knew it was meant to be ...” Sounds much in the same way falling in love has been described.

Not everything in a show titled “Cannibals of Love” can be hearts, valentines and flowers. The imagery in Thomas Tustin’s oil painting, “Legs” is a bit more mysterious. Thomas Tustin’s painting might first appear like a riotous explosion of flowers, where the paint gushes down with abandon to the floor. Yet upon longer examination, one can make out a cluster of legs, with articulated toes and toenails in an orgy of limbs, with bodies nestled on top of and within each other. It is not clear if the figures are dismembered or simply enrapt in an embrace, thus the painting suggests a scene of both sex and violence. The oversized canvas of Tustin’s painting, with a dramatic black background, also imparts the passion of the scene, recalling Goya’s macabre “Saturn Devouring His Son.”

Andrew Ellis Johnson depicts a complicated historical relationship of power, intimacy and feigned chivalry in his monumental ink-on-paper drawing “Queen on Her Own Color,” a portrait of Thomas Jefferson with Sally Hemings. Hemings was an enslaved woman who became Jefferson’s property as a girl. Hemings and Jefferson’s relationship was, to put it mildly, complex, as is the detail and messaging of the work.

In this drawing, the two figures sit on a checkered blanket as Jefferson holds a chess piece, the White Queen, and kisses Hemings’ bare shoulder. Hemings’ black pieces are toppled, but she tightly grips a sharp trowel in her left hand, and a large hoe rests on her lap. The work nods to the historical record: Jefferson and Hemings’ sexual relationship, enslaved field laborers of Jefferson’s plantation are pictured in the background, and the chess pieces are based on Jefferson’s actual chess set.

For Johnson, chess provides a provocative metaphor for their relationship and said, “The King and Queen, as the most significant pieces, stand in the middle of the chessboard. Chess rules dictate ‘queen on color,’ meaning the White Queen goes on a light square and the Black Queen on a dark square, supposedly because the King is a gentleman and invites the Queen to stand on her own color.” This patronizing courtesy is represented by this fraught network of figures, where “privilege” is conferred, and the end game is unjust brutality. Despite this, Hemings seems to maintain an element of autonomy and dignity. The work’s provocative nature is far from the typical boy-meets-girl romances.

Regular visitors of the Downtown Carlisle gallery will find the Ejecta Projects space transformed by “Cannibals of Love.” The gallery has added a “theater,” which has allowed the curators to include an assortment of short films by several artists. Films from Stefanie Klingemann, Stefani Byrd, Ron Lambert, Sarah Legow, Henry Gepfer and Melissa Ichiuji run approximately 5-12 minutes each and run on a loop in the darkened alcove, bringing a unique artistic sensory experience for the viewer.

The artists in the exhibition, selected for their range of perspectives, identities and works across visual media, provide viewers with new and inclusive insights into the shared human impulses to love and laugh. More specifically, the curated works explore romance and/or humor in relation to cinematically scaled stories of Pathos and Eros. Although the exhibition theme might at first appear to engage with light-hearted frivolities, the curators assembled a range of contemporary artistic responses to love and power, as well as a diverse examination of relationships and romance. The works on view successfully navigate the gamut of emotions and feelings that make the subject the messiest yet most human.

“Cannibals of Love” is on display at Ejecta Projects through May 20. The gallery is located at 136 W. High St., Carlisle. Gallery hours are 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and noon to 7 p.m. Saturday. Contact Ejecta Projects by phone at 443-904-3648 or visit their social media accounts on Instagram and Facebook @ejectaprojects.