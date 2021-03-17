ART: 'Figuratively speaking' about COVID-19

The annual juried membership show of the Art Association of Harrisburg traditionally celebrates the human form in all sizes, shapes and colors. The prompt to artists was amended this year adding to it a theme reflective of the coronavirus lockdown and quarantine experiences.
The response resulted in three floors filled with personal reflections, from humorous to melancholy, of a year like no other. And how best to channel those feelings than through art? Thus, this edition of “Figuratively Speaking” is a cathartic exercise of looking at the past year under the threat of the COVID-19 virus.
Illustrating an almost universal feeling, John McNulty’s oil painting, “Unshaven and Out of Coffee,” is a portrait in the stay-at-home uniform of the bathrobe, clutching a mug of morning coffee. While the formal portrait often portrays the ideal, McNulty’s interpretation reminds us of the everyday doldrums and our worst fear: running out of caffeine.
Speaking of formal portraits, Paul Flury’s “Fantasy on a Theme of Anthony van Dyck” is indeed a representation in the tradition of the Flemish Baroque painter. Spending his time in quarantine imagining himself to be a subject of this Old Master, Flury captures his own direct gaze while clutching his paintbrushes, as he is clad in the traditional 17th Century garb, complete with ornate collar.
Remembering the time we have lost with loved ones, Chet Davis’s charcoal drawing, “When We Could Visit Pappy,” is a purposefully shadowed gathering of four, seemingly recalling family visits with the family’s patriarch. The nature of the charcoal medium reflects the feeling of fading memory as these visits with family became fewer and more prohibitive, for the sake of our loved ones.
Evelyn R. Burton’s “Adam,” a silver gelatin print upon a genuine dried brown leaf, is a beautiful depiction of a man in an expressive pose, which since it is printed on a non-traditional surface, is given additional texture and depth, as well as emotion. The message reminds us of the fragility of human life as it exists on this most delicate of surfaces.
As isolation invaded our everyday, Biruta Hansen’s watercolor, “We Are Not Alone,” is a fascinating collection of familiar imagery, both historical and commonplace. Faces and forms of adults and children, classic sculptural depictions and birds are woven into the composition of orange tones.
The joy of being together shines forth in Charlie Hubbard’s “Quarantine Together,” an intricate laser woodcut. As the figures of a man and woman are intertwined, a tree sprouts forth from the roots below to the overarching canopy. Branches reach out and beyond the couple in a representation of strength and growth, as well as the power of togetherness.
The collective feeling of uncertainty is illustrated in Thom Kulp’s “What’s Next,” an acrylic painting of a wide-eyed figure, sporting his protective face shield. The subject’s expressive gaze captures society’s seemingly never-ending quandary of what we possibly could and will face: another lockdown, toilet paper shortage, a vaccine? Will the future bring positive or negative news? Kulp’s portrait doesn’t appear to be ready for either.
Relating a tale of Greek mythology, Josephine Alexander works in stained glass to create the mosaic “Persephone Bound for Hades.” Persephone, a Greek goddess, is portrayed with a shimmering halo, recalling iconography. Her story is a metaphor for the seasons as Persephone’s descent into Hades brings winter to the world, and her ultimate return results in spring or a rebirth for the world, like the despair brought on by the pandemic, as well as anticipation and hope for the brighter spring and a return to “normalcy.”
Like the “Retour à l'ordre” or “return to order” movement that followed the trauma of World War I, the interest in traditional figuration seems to come at a time of great upheaval. The expressive nature of the human figure plays into the intense feelings that the pandemic and its aftermath spawned in the artists. “Figuratively Speaking” speaks to both traditions of art history and the complexity of the COVID-19 era.
“Figuratively Speaking” is on view at the Art Association of Harrisburg, 21 N. Front St., Harrisburg, through April 1. Gallery hours are 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Visit www.artassocofhbg.com for more information.
Joseph George holds a degree in history and art history from Dickinson College. He and his wife, Barrie Ann have spent over 30 years together traveling and visiting art galleries locally and throughout the world. They have been writing about the local art scene for eight years. Their tastes range from fine art to street art.