ART: 'Figuratively speaking' about COVID-19

The annual juried membership show of the Art Association of Harrisburg traditionally celebrates the human form in all sizes, shapes and colors. The prompt to artists was amended this year adding to it a theme reflective of the coronavirus lockdown and quarantine experiences.

The response resulted in three floors filled with personal reflections, from humorous to melancholy, of a year like no other. And how best to channel those feelings than through art? Thus, this edition of “Figuratively Speaking” is a cathartic exercise of looking at the past year under the threat of the COVID-19 virus.

Illustrating an almost universal feeling, John McNulty’s oil painting, “Unshaven and Out of Coffee,” is a portrait in the stay-at-home uniform of the bathrobe, clutching a mug of morning coffee. While the formal portrait often portrays the ideal, McNulty’s interpretation reminds us of the everyday doldrums and our worst fear: running out of caffeine.

Speaking of formal portraits, Paul Flury’s “Fantasy on a Theme of Anthony van Dyck” is indeed a representation in the tradition of the Flemish Baroque painter. Spending his time in quarantine imagining himself to be a subject of this Old Master, Flury captures his own direct gaze while clutching his paintbrushes, as he is clad in the traditional 17th Century garb, complete with ornate collar.