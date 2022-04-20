Art: 'Failings' featured at Ejecta Projects

The oft-quoted cliché “nothing succeeds like success” is ingrained in our popular culture, one that praises rugged individualism, the prosperity gospel and Manifest Destiny. Similarly, the art world defines success as the highest price paid at auction, the discovery of the next big trend or a rise in gallery or academic status.

But what of failure? A failing, as a concept, implies a perceived shortcoming. Imagined as a deficit, a miscalculation or some other misalignment of desire versus outcome, failings or one’s failure, are typically perceived as negative.

Yet, a successful artistic practice – explicitly courting failure by defying expectations, taking risks and pushing material or conceptual boundaries – frequently defines avant-garde achievements, professional success and creativity in general.

Ejecta Projects, on the heels of celebrating its fourth anniversary, looks at failure in all its forms with its current exhibition, “Failings.” A topic appropriate for the husband-and-wife gallerist/curatorial team of Anthony Cervino and Shannon Egan, who derived their gallery name from a term that connotes the word reject, the antithesis of accomplishment.

“Failings” considers how failure is perceived and reflected in videos, drawings, paintings, poetry, prints, photographs and sculptures by 24 artists that were selected from over 1,000 images submitted by 131 artists through an open call for entries. The artists were asked to consider this theme of failings through processes that have gone awry, content or subject matter that addresses the idea specifically, or through some other evocation of deficiency or defeat.

Zahra Pars considers the issue of financial success, or lack thereof, in “Not a Breadwinner,” an acrylic painting on watercolor paper. Being able to make a living as an artist is a concern for many creatives, despite their hard work on their craft. Pars’ composition and exquisite attention to detailed mark-making - unmistakable evidence of artistic rigor and tenacity - detail her effort and skill, which may or may not be reflected in actual dollars and cents.

SV Randall’s mixed media sculpture “Trophy (LACK series)” translates a symbol of winning, the trophy, into an object of defeat and decay. Randall plays with the word “Lack” in his title, to refer both to the name of the simplistically designed tables and shelves sold by IKEA and to the idea of shortcomings. The ruined trophy thus becomes the award for failure.

Cory Mahoney’s sculpture of ceramic, plaster and hardware cloth, “Exemplary Frailty,” alludes to the possibility of breaks and cracks at every step of the sculpting, firing, shipping and exhibiting process. Despite the care taken to create this sculpture, with intricate forms and varying glazes, and to pack it snugly in a large crate labeled “FRAGILE,” shards of ceramic nonetheless chipped and broke off from the original sculpture when it arrived at Ejecta Projects. Thus, as it is displayed on its packing crate, the work literally demonstrates the myriad of ways the process of creation, curation and transportation might cause a work to fail.

The text in Lisa Wicka’s mixed media works of drywall compound, house paint, spray paint and relief ink on wood “worse, better" and "it’s fine” are the mantras we might tell ourselves when situations feel bleak, or failures arise, and we seek to comfort ourselves.

“Break” by Sarah Croft is a lumen print on gelatin silver photographic paper of a chain-link fence in Red Hook, Brooklyn. It is part of a larger project where she examines this rapidly gentrifying area of New York and the corresponding social failings. Her work can be understood as a kind of mapping of what is lost in the landscape. The concept of loss of her subject is underscored by the instability of the medium, a light-sensitive lumen print, a camera-less type of photograph. By choosing to not “fix” or chemically stabilize the image, Croft invites persistent fading and inevitable change in her work to signify these large environmental losses.

The letters I, N and G are created from Astroturf and cascade down the wall in Stacy Isenbarger’s sculpture “A Stab At ...” This work is a part of an ongoing series titled "Hanging Directives," which refers to all the activities the artist expects to be doing such as creating, presenting, teaching, laboring and the like. With its sad flop of the period onto the floor, the sculpture suggests the hopeless feeling of always working and sometimes failing, the grind of daily life, artistic or otherwise.

No exhibition on “Failing” would be complete without some political commentary. Jeff Slomba’s Parthenon-like temple – a symbol of democracy – crumbles repeatedly in his video “Doric Collapse.” The architecture, according to the artist, is rigged like a puppet, and he explains, “As hidden strings are released and pulled, and the structure falls and rises, the iconic form strives to remake itself, but fails every time in large and small ways.”

Jonathan McFadden more specifically addresses political failings and threats to democracy with his installation “#Failing.” The title, in the artist’s words, is “a reference to language used by [Donald] Trump in which anything he disagreed with or didn’t fit his ideology was failing.” McFadden pairs this hashtag, repeated boldly in vinyl on the gallery wall, with three photogravure self-portraits, where he, as another nod to Trump’s penchant for gaudy gold décor, covered areas of imperfection in the prints with gold leaf.

Obviously, none of the artists in the exhibition is a failure. When asked to define their work in relation to failure, the artists provided a variety of responses and diverse narratives, subjects and media. Although the initial call for entries might have resulted in a catalog of weariness and woe, the exhibition instead provides a nuanced, sometimes humorous, and always astute interpretation of a feeling of failing that most of us have experienced. Taken together, the artworks in “Failings” encourage a surprising sense of success and hope. It is indeed this balanced view of failure and failings that allows one to view both the artist’s and one’s own accomplishments.

“Failings” is on display at Ejecta Projects through May 21. The gallery is located at 136 W. High St., Carlisle. Gallery hours are 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and noon to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Contact Ejecta Projects by phone at 443-904-3648 or visit their social media accounts on Instagram and Facebook @ejectaprojects.

Joseph George holds a degree in history and art history from Dickinson College. He and his wife, Barrie Ann have spent over 30 years together traveling and visiting art galleries locally and throughout the world. They have been writing about the art scene, both locally and internationally, for nine years. Their tastes range from fine art to street art.

