Art: Exhibition for and by 'We the People' at CALC

Art is often called upon to hold a mirror up to society, reflecting the good as well as the bad in the world.
In the weeks before the November election, and as the tumultuous year of 2020 was drawing to a close, the Carlisle Arts Learning Center called for submissions for its annual juried show that was to be inspired by the right of justice and equality for all.
The exhibition, “We the People,” has assembled a melting pot of perspectives, inspirations and interpretations responding to the theme. Many entries were obviously reacting to events that took place over the past year, while others took a broader historical interpretation. Still, others mused on how the world should be or to what we should aspire.
Pat Craig’s “We” literally displays the iconic words from the preamble to the Constitution, on an assemblage of metal, paper, stone and glass in a marquee style. The highly stylized display is head-turning with a purposefully messy font representing the struggle it has been to hold fast to these words. Mirrors edge the construction to reflect the viewers’ role in continuing the commitment, as very small, rounded rocks at both the top and bottom represent “we the people.”
“United” by Barbara Matthews is a sculpture of hand-dyed silk, acrylic glass and wood, creating an abstract silhouette of a group of people diverse yet interlocked. Each individual is unique in size, shape and color, reflecting adults as well as children. The group is made up of individuals but together builds a “united” front, supporting and relying upon one another to make up the whole.
The current unsettled political climate is reflected in Sharon Pierce McCullough’s “Political Chaos,” an abstract acrylic painting using the familiar red and blue intermixed with black and white. In referencing the well-known phrase “united we stand, divided we fall,” the artist illustrates the tone of the political upheaval our country is currently experiencing.
In another 3-dimensional representation of the theme, Carrie Breschi’s “ME the People” unfurls two scrolls that lament the “me” centered culture that runs counter to ever achieving the feeling of “we.” Her relief print is literally showing a journey of “me” to “we” as the end goal. She questions how, in a society that struggles with equality and inclusivity, is this balance and stability to be achieved?
In the aftermath of the summer’s Black Lives Matter movement, Karen Commings caught a stunning image that she titled “And Justice for All.” This black and white photograph of a woman taking a selfie in front of a mural she helped paint in Harrisburg. The bold Black Lies Matter text serves as the background behind the Black woman who poses proudly in front of her efforts.
In another striking portrait, this time done in vibrant pastel, Donna Mitchell captures the profile of an older Black man in a jacket and tie in “Contemplation.” The tone of quiet reflection by the subject appears to stand in opposition to protest and unrest, and instead gives a dignified strength and show of a man in deep reflective thought of the past, present and future.
From a focus on a single person to a reminder of the many, Carol Reed seeks to note the toll of the COVID-19 virus in 2020. She states that there are fewer “we” because of the thousands who have become victims of the disease. Her “Elegy for We the People” is a fiber creation, with beautifully dyed fabrics in somber tones, which when turned over has stitched the numbers of deaths at the time the piece was created. “Elegy for We the People” reminds us of the deep and permanent impact that the virus has had upon the people of this nation.
In a piece that simply must be seen in person to experience fully, Michelle Taber has sown a “Unity Flag” of translucent vinyl and fishing line. The traditional American flag has been drained of its colors as it hangs from a glittering rhinestone flagpole. The artist has employed symbolism in the lack of color to remind us that we are not a red or blue nation, and instead encourages us to realize how the colors are polarizing and impact our relationships and communities. “Unity Flag” is a powerful piece using the most familiar of symbols, yet it is devoid of color to make its message very clear.
“We the People” shares messages both timely and timeless. Though months have passed since many of the works have been created and history has continued to march on, the exhibit remains just as relevant and thought-provoking, especially considering the events in the early days of 2021. This show is a reminder of how art can offer insight and understanding of the broader world beyond the gallery walls.
“We The People” is on display at the Carlisle Arts Learning Center (CALC) until Jan. 30. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, or by appointment. CALC is located at 38 W. Pomfret St., in Carlisle.
CDC guidelines are being followed, which requires visitors to wear masks and practice social distancing. Limits are also set on the number of visitors permitted in the gallery. The exhibition is free and open to the public. Visit www.CarlisleArts.org or call 717-249-6973.
Joseph George holds a degree in history and art history from Dickinson College. He and his wife, Barrie Ann have spent over 30 years together traveling and visiting art galleries locally and throughout the world. They have been writing about the local art scene for eight years. Their tastes range from fine art to street art.