Art: Exhibition for and by 'We the People' at CALC

From a focus on a single person to a reminder of the many, Carol Reed seeks to note the toll of the COVID-19 virus in 2020. She states that there are fewer “we” because of the thousands who have become victims of the disease. Her “Elegy for We the People” is a fiber creation, with beautifully dyed fabrics in somber tones, which when turned over has stitched the numbers of deaths at the time the piece was created. “Elegy for We the People” reminds us of the deep and permanent impact that the virus has had upon the people of this nation.

In a piece that simply must be seen in person to experience fully, Michelle Taber has sown a “Unity Flag” of translucent vinyl and fishing line. The traditional American flag has been drained of its colors as it hangs from a glittering rhinestone flagpole. The artist has employed symbolism in the lack of color to remind us that we are not a red or blue nation, and instead encourages us to realize how the colors are polarizing and impact our relationships and communities. “Unity Flag” is a powerful piece using the most familiar of symbols, yet it is devoid of color to make its message very clear.