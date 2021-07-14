Art: Enjoy art outside in the 'wild'

Whimsical soft sculptures from Brooke Lauer in “As Above, So Below, So Below” illustrate the wild in land and sea. Scattered across the plain are sea creatures such as catfish and octopus and the land-water dwellers, the frog and even the beaver. All the creatures have ties to the water, from living in it as well as near it, reminding us that despite differences, creatures have many things in common. It also reminds us of our role in helping to preserve and protect them and their environments.

“Lotus on the Land” by avid gardener and outdoors enthusiast Lorayn McPoyle shows the attention to detail of this sculpture teacher. These ceramic lotuses certainly fool the eye as they are as realistic looking as any of the seed pods seen regularly around Wildwood Park. This work encourages the viewer to look at the natural world as a work of art in itself.

“Art in the Wild” presents a tremendous opportunity to explore the beautiful, natural world while simultaneously being able to view artworks that promote a more harmonious relationship between humans and our surroundings. While located near the hustle and bustle of Harrisburg, the verdant landscape and the art within it provide fertile ground for meditation on how we can view our place and role in society and the environment.