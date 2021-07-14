Art: Enjoy art outside in the 'wild'

Dauphin County's Wildwood Park annually hosts the outdoor exhibition “Art in the Wild” providing an opportunity for visitors, both outdoorsy and otherwise, seeking a truly artistic adventure.
Located in the Capital Area Greenway on the outskirts of Harrisburg, Wildwood Park is an oasis of calm in today’s uncertain climate, providing a perfect venue for contemplation, ideal for the 2021 theme of “Reimagining.” Walking the path enables one to become immersed in thought as well as beauty, allowing one to re-imagine the future in light of both the pandemic and environmental peril.
"Art In The Wild" was conceived with the goals of presenting outdoor art using natural materials, providing educational opportunities and encouraging community involvement. The works of art are composed of mostly natural materials to blend with Wildwood’s natural setting. The exhibit is one more way to bring awareness to Wildwood’s mission – preserving, enhancing and interpreting the park’s resources.
Following along the meandering, wooded trail, one encounters works that are seamlessly integrated into the landscape. This year’s offering features 17 pieces constructed in nature from first-time entrants, as well as seasoned veterans, presenting a varied collection of installations for the public’s consideration. Indeed, the number of first-time entrants is inspiring and a testament to the longevity and vitality of the exhibition. All of the artists have created true monuments to nature out of very fertile imaginations.
“Growth” by Carol Reed continues the artist’s exploration of fiber arts. Reed’s work explores the connection among nature, man, chance and time through the use of repurposed materials, local botanicals, iron and heat. She has created a trio of orb-like forms where Reed has covered a skeletal base with her expertly woven “skin.” The natural colors blend with the surrounding colors of nature.
Eve Gurbacki’s “Finding Focus” is a circular bamboo construction resembling a vortex that draws the eye to the forest beyond. Framing the natural surroundings, it appears to remind us to keep the beauty around us in “focus.”
Set overhead is “The Great Escape” by Karena Stellar. Stellar, a glass, bead, paper, collage and mosaic artist, has drawn upon her crafts to assemble a wooden box suspended aloft, containing laptops, cell phones and other examples of technology that have so overtaken our everyday lives. Perhaps reminding us to unplug and “escape,” Stellar’s construction holds captive that which holds so much of our attention.
“My Broken Heart” by Carrie Breschi uses the natural wood and vines in her sculpture, highlighted with shocking pink. The centerpiece structure is made up of multilevel pieces of wood painted with pink on the ends and wrapped with vines, also painted in pink, which gives them a vein-like presentation. Several “veins” appear to reach out to a neighboring bench, drawing the two pieces together as the title alludes to a broken “heart.”
Whimsical soft sculptures from Brooke Lauer in “As Above, So Below, So Below” illustrate the wild in land and sea. Scattered across the plain are sea creatures such as catfish and octopus and the land-water dwellers, the frog and even the beaver. All the creatures have ties to the water, from living in it as well as near it, reminding us that despite differences, creatures have many things in common. It also reminds us of our role in helping to preserve and protect them and their environments.
“Lotus on the Land” by avid gardener and outdoors enthusiast Lorayn McPoyle shows the attention to detail of this sculpture teacher. These ceramic lotuses certainly fool the eye as they are as realistic looking as any of the seed pods seen regularly around Wildwood Park. This work encourages the viewer to look at the natural world as a work of art in itself.
“Art in the Wild” presents a tremendous opportunity to explore the beautiful, natural world while simultaneously being able to view artworks that promote a more harmonious relationship between humans and our surroundings. While located near the hustle and bustle of Harrisburg, the verdant landscape and the art within it provide fertile ground for meditation on how we can view our place and role in society and the environment.
Up close and personal is still the best way to view “Art In The Wild,” but those unable to walk the 3.1-mile trail may still view the installations by visiting explorewildwoodpark.org/art-in-the-wild-2021 and clicking on the link for Art In The Wild 2021 to watch a video created by students from the Capital Area School for the Arts Charter School.
“Art In The Wild, Naturally Inspired Trailside Creations: Reimagining” is on display daily from dawn to dusk through Sept. 30, at Wildwood Park, located at 100 Wildwood Way, Harrisburg.
Joseph George holds a degree in history and art history from Dickinson College. He and his wife, Barrie Ann have spent over 30 years together traveling and visiting art galleries locally and throughout the world. They have been writing about the local art scene for nine years. Their tastes range from fine art to street art.