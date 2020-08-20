Art: Ejecta Projects returns with Lambert solo exhibit

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As health precautions become commonplace and comfort levels rise, we find joy in the return of the independent art gallery.

Ejecta Projects in downtown Carlisle has reopened its doors to share “Ron Lambert: Objects of Aesthetic Remorse,” a solo show by Lambert, who is known to work in video, as well as sculpture. Currently an associate professor of art at Bloomsburg University, Lambert has had his art shown both nationally and internationally.

In his work, Lambert investigates the intersection between psychology and the environment. In the sculptural work on display, he juxtaposes images of nature with constructed objects, reflecting on efforts to control the environment, both natural and man-made.

Entering the gallery space, one encounters “Peel,” a large construction that resembles a tower within a tower. Composed of actual building materials, the white column-like form is cut away to not only reveal its construction but also offers a glimpse of a colorful interior, balancing the staid exterior with an unexpected burst of color emanating from within.

Similarly, at first glance, “Geode” is a framed box of white vinyl siding, but an accidental looking hole reveals an interior of silver rock forms, much in the same way the dull-looking rock can reveal the sparkling interior of a geode.