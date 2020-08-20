Art: Ejecta Projects returns with Lambert solo exhibit

As health precautions become commonplace and comfort levels rise, we find joy in the return of the independent art gallery.
Ejecta Projects in downtown Carlisle has reopened its doors to share “Ron Lambert: Objects of Aesthetic Remorse,” a solo show by Lambert, who is known to work in video, as well as sculpture. Currently an associate professor of art at Bloomsburg University, Lambert has had his art shown both nationally and internationally.
In his work, Lambert investigates the intersection between psychology and the environment. In the sculptural work on display, he juxtaposes images of nature with constructed objects, reflecting on efforts to control the environment, both natural and man-made.
Entering the gallery space, one encounters “Peel,” a large construction that resembles a tower within a tower. Composed of actual building materials, the white column-like form is cut away to not only reveal its construction but also offers a glimpse of a colorful interior, balancing the staid exterior with an unexpected burst of color emanating from within.
Similarly, at first glance, “Geode” is a framed box of white vinyl siding, but an accidental looking hole reveals an interior of silver rock forms, much in the same way the dull-looking rock can reveal the sparkling interior of a geode.
In an interesting example of trompe l’oeil, “Head In The ...” is a digital print that appears to be a draped cloth unfolded with a blue sky and clouds design that seems to be hanging askew within a boxed frame. Upon closer examination, the entire print is one sheet, and the draping and the fold lines are all part of the image. The beautiful cloud-filled sky, against the “cardboard” background of the frame, again appears to show the audience one thing but ultimately draws them in for an altogether different view.
“Cheatscape” emerges like yet another stark white wall construction, but as one walks around the object, a digital print of a lush green landscape is framed in a gold frame, and the protruding “wall” has become a mirror, bisecting and reflecting the image. The landscape is now extended, giving the image new depth. The mirror has a peephole, whose contents are hard to discern, but add yet another element to the overall construction. In one piece, there are multiple views, facets and elements; yet none overpower the other, and they inexplicably create a mysterious, yet balanced piece of sculpture.
“Stand Between” is a deceptively simple-looking structure. At first, the wooden base appears pierced by sharpened sticks, only to reveal the “sticks” are fabricated pieces of gauze and plaster “stabbed” through the base, and the implements are stained pink at the entry points, much like a wound.
Another slice of nature can be seen in “Reasonable Distance” where a longboard-like shape is mounted on a steel base, balanced with natural tree burl. The vibrant forest scene is filled with green leaves and sunshine, but on the reverse side is painted with orange acrylic paint, in the same shade of a warning or “keep out” sign. It is intriguing how one side of the piece is so inviting while the other is foreboding.
Lambert’s use and reinterpretation of everyday commercial materials, along with his mix of humble natural elements recall the Arte Povera and Mono-ha movements in combining such unassuming materials to create simple yet complex interplay.
The work of Ron Lambert in “Objects of Aesthetic Remorse” contains layers and functions on many levels both intellectual and aesthetic, yet each one is accomplished with attention to detail and precision. There may be as many interpretations of the work as there will be viewers, so come prepared to take it all in to find yours.
“Ron Lambert: Objects of Aesthetic Remorse” is on display at Ejecta Projects, located at 136 W. High St., Carlisle, through Sept. 19. Gallery hours are 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday to Saturday. Masks are required to be worn when visiting the gallery. Contact Ejecta Projects by phone at 443-904-3648 or visit their social media accounts on Instagram and Facebook @ejectaprojects.
Joseph George holds a degree in history and art history from Dickinson College. He and his wife, Barrie Ann have spent over 30 years together traveling and visiting art galleries locally and throughout the world. They have been writing about the local art scene for seven years. Their tastes range from fine art to street art.
