Art: Ejecta Projects in Carlisle displays 'Scatter Terrain'

One is reminded of the interior of a fish tank or the 1980s Day-Glo-inspired works of Kenny Scharf. Duff describes his “apocalyptic piles” as a response to the overabundance provided by global commerce; the masses of things that crowd and smother our landscape and our lives. Remarkably, this work is an acrylic painting, rather than a computer-generated creation.

Jackie Brown’s “Strata,” created from 3D-printed material and hand-built ceramic stoneware, looks like an organic specimen or a collection of fungus from deep in a forest. The title of this ambiguously topographic sculpture alludes to the geological layering of rock, but also the built-up combination of the latest high technology with one of the most ancient of artistic techniques. The integration of the two processes combines to create a work of eerie beauty that invites one to inspect the details and the surfaces.

Ryan Sarah Murphy’s sculpture “In Brackets” takes found, unpainted cardboard to create an analogy between trash and large-scale urban ruin. The Cubist, Art Deco-inspired architectural elements resemble a floor plan or street map. Murphy has identified what she calls the “inherent energy within discarded objects.” The mixture of precise cuts and random tearing of the cardboard mixes control and chaos, much like the urban environment itself.