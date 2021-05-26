Art: Ejecta Projects in Carlisle displays 'Scatter Terrain'

"Scatter Terrain" is the current exhibition at Ejecta Projects, featuring videos, sculptures, paintings, drawings, photographs and prints that offer diverse interpretations to the idea of landscape, both familiar and strange.
The curators of Ejecta Projects, Shannon Egan and Anthony Cervino, sought to create an installation populated with pockets of “terrain” – secluded topographies, architectural structures and intimate domestic scenes – with the simple goal of transporting viewers to new places.
The curators describe, “The impulse for this exhibition emerged from our responses to the pandemic – a reckoning with our ongoing solitude and a longing for new places and people.” They were especially interested in making connections with new-to-them artists and artwork, since most of the artists are from across the country.
For those unfamiliar, the term “scatter terrain” is borrowed from role-playing and war games, and refers to fragments of architecture, landscape or small props that provide a visual aid for players. Often conspicuously disjointed against an otherwise unadorned tabletop, these detailed, three-dimensional objects serve as cues to better envision the larger, shared narrative of the game.
Stefani Byrd’s “Texture Map.v001,” a digital photographic print focusing on her “domestic terrain,” was made with three-dimensional scanning technology. The print, taken from a video installation series titled “domicile,” records textures and spaces in the artist’s home.
During the pandemic, Byrd turned her attention to the confines of her domestic space. But in contrast to many of us finding tedium in our surroundings in quarantine, the artist examined the ordinary through what she calls “hyper-documentation.” Byrd publicly shares these private, inaccessible and almost unidentifiable details with sophisticated laser scanning. The result is an exceedingly accurate representation that also is splintered and obscured. The work resembles an archaeological collection of fragments such as pottery shards or arrowheads, ready for a cultural study.
Jason Cytaki’s “Capriccio 5 (Mom’s Shelf)” similarly takes as his subject a fragment of home, characterized by a particular kind of domestic decoration. His sculpture, a monochromatic drawing of kitschy figurines and folksy Americana on a wooden shelf is set against similarly homey patterned wallpaper, implying an archetype of a middle-class American home. However, his flattened, abstracted reconstruction of the “real” three-dimensional objects resembles a black-and-white snapshot, a nostalgic memory of a mother’s home that exists only in recollections.
In contrast to the recently subdued realities of our immediate surroundings, a few of the artists offer an escape to more fantastical realms. Dan Rule’s video “Magic Mountain” takes the viewer on a journey through a lush, disorienting landscape that incorporates collaged flora, dream-like structures, sinking cars and an occasional animated character. Panning to the right, a magical, mountainous world is reflected in the water.
Rule presents, in his words, “collective idealized visions of nature,” but he also challenges conventional notions of an idyllic scene, with objects and architecture that pollute or populate the wondrous landscape. Rule’s subtle and surreal references to childhood fantasy also reveal nostalgia for the imaginary lands of his youth.
More fantastical imagery can be viewed in the surreal video “The Average Attendee” by Avye Alexandres. This captivating video offers a Cheshire Cat-like glittering smile with sparkled lips hovering in the darkness, making promises about success in housing market sales. This disembodied figure stands in for the drive toward real estate investment and expansion, particularly the efforts to recruit “people, just like you” to participate in this unscrupulous system, whose stated goal is to change the way people inhabit the landscape. The lips in Alexandres’ video taunt and tease, as their movement and message are simultaneously suggestive and scary.
Madness and magic are also present in other works included in the exhibition, such as Jon Duff’s “Terrible Architecture 3.” With its dystopian distortions, this painting resembles Lewis Carroll’s Wonderland. But, instead of finding anthropomorphic characters that cajole and confuse, Duff offers neon-hued globs, bubbles and bulbous, translucent forms that snake, sink and float amid sprouts of grass and architectural remnants.
One is reminded of the interior of a fish tank or the 1980s Day-Glo-inspired works of Kenny Scharf. Duff describes his “apocalyptic piles” as a response to the overabundance provided by global commerce; the masses of things that crowd and smother our landscape and our lives. Remarkably, this work is an acrylic painting, rather than a computer-generated creation.
Jackie Brown’s “Strata,” created from 3D-printed material and hand-built ceramic stoneware, looks like an organic specimen or a collection of fungus from deep in a forest. The title of this ambiguously topographic sculpture alludes to the geological layering of rock, but also the built-up combination of the latest high technology with one of the most ancient of artistic techniques. The integration of the two processes combines to create a work of eerie beauty that invites one to inspect the details and the surfaces.
Ryan Sarah Murphy’s sculpture “In Brackets” takes found, unpainted cardboard to create an analogy between trash and large-scale urban ruin. The Cubist, Art Deco-inspired architectural elements resemble a floor plan or street map. Murphy has identified what she calls the “inherent energy within discarded objects.” The mixture of precise cuts and random tearing of the cardboard mixes control and chaos, much like the urban environment itself.
During this extended time of COVID-induced seclusion, the concept behind “Scatter Terrain” offers an appropriate metaphor for imagined adventure and escape when real travel is difficult. But most importantly, after nearly a year of lockdown, we are grateful to learn about others’ experiences in the pandemic and particularly how the artists in this exhibition continued, remarkably, to make engaging art.
“Scatter Terrain” is on display at Ejecta Projects through July 3. The gallery is located at 136 W. High St., Carlisle. Gallery hours are 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and noon to 7 p.m. Saturday. Properly fitted masks are required to be worn when visiting the gallery.
Contact Ejecta Projects by phone at 443-904-3648 or visit their social media accounts on Instagram and Facebook @ejectaprojects.
Joseph George holds a degree in history and art history from Dickinson College. He and his wife, Barrie Ann have spent over 30 years together traveling and visiting art galleries locally and throughout the world. They have been writing about the local art scene for eight years. Their tastes range from fine art to street art.