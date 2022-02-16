Art: Ejecta Projects displays 'Things Not Seen'

In a world where “bigger is better,” when it comes to art, it is easy to place more value on the epic and grandiose; large-scale murals, monumental public sculptures and paintings with broad, bold brushstrokes can often steal the spotlight.

Yet, the current show at downtown Carlisle’s Ejecta Projects may just be able to counter that belief. On small panels, some no bigger than postcards, Nora Sturges offers a series of exquisitely rendered gouache and oil paintings in “Things Not Seen.” Gouache is a water-medium paint consisting of natural pigment, water and a binding agent, yielding an opaque watercolor in earthy, yet vibrant tones.

Sturges is a professor of art at Towson University whose art has been shown in galleries and museums worldwide. For her paintings, she finds inspiration in late medieval and early Renaissance frescoes. From there she focuses upon minute details or shapes within the source and alters them to abstraction and further create her own worlds within the painting.

While looking closely at these centuries-old biblical scenes and religious tales, such as altarpieces by Giovanni di Paolo or frescoes by Ambrogio Lorenzetti, she focuses not on the main narrative but rather on tiny details found within the works. Although keenly aware of the context and significance of each story, her process is to expand these fragments to spur exploration of landscape and abstraction.

Often, Sturges will use the color palette as a starting point or a form found in the source works. The resulting painting retains traces of something historical but also offers her own unique, painterly investigation of unity, color, line and shape.

Her process ties the historic and the current, using the past to inspire her abstract interpretations.

“I connect to the human subject matter of the scene depicted, to the artist whose artistic choices are so alive, and to my contemporary, post-abstraction viewing context," she explained. "I see worlds coming together — the holy and the earthly, the medieval and the present day, the abstract and the descriptive.”

For “Turkish Delight,” Sturges selects recognizable details – such as a braid, a turban and the shape of a window. But then she is drawn to other parts of the painting that are ambiguous and abstract, such as the gold cascade separating the architecture from the out-of-scale figures and swaths of painted drapery. All these details become part of her creation; a composition that can feel new yet familiar to the viewer.

Though Nora Sturges’s paintings are small, the scenes depicted are unexpectedly expansive. Despite the constraints of the frame, she makes space for astonishing details. In “Apprentice Hairdresser,” she composes a still life, a table set with a knife, sliced fish and loaves of bread, while light filters in through gauzy curtains, across the icy cool ground, where figures are clad in billowing robes.

In “Shift,” two figures wrap their arms around each other in a dark, landscape of crevasses and jagged rocks. It’s not entirely clear if the connection between these bodies is a warm embrace or a violent tussle. Sturges impeccably conveys spatial and narrative ambiguities. It is simply not necessary to know her specific source imagery to feel the sense of foreboding. The way the bodies fold into each other allows one also to appreciate Sturges’s meticulously layered brushstrokes and jewel-tone color palette.

A common thread across the 44 pieces that line the walls of the gallery is Sturges’ precise technique, which seems contrary to the conventionally expressive, spontaneous painterly qualities of abstraction. Amorphous figures, delicate lines and experiments in color appear carefully applied.

It is important to note how the curatorial choices of the Ejecta Projects gallery effortlessly enable Sturges’ work to shine. The presentation allows the intimate scale to work flawlessly, enabling the viewer to discover strange shapes, forms and gestures in otherworldly landscapes that seem to expand beyond the edges of her minuscule panels.

It is easy to get lost in the depths, folds and streams of Sturges’ paintings. Likewise, it is a challenge to consider her playful, lyrical titles and their ties to a historical source. Sturges’ paintings present a series of contradictions – spiritual and secular, abstract and representational, historical and contemporary. However, these paradoxes never seem fragmented or argumentative.

Art critic Jerry Saltz declares, “All good art uses old parts to make new things. All art comes from other art. Art cannot occur in a vacuum.” Sturges clearly draws inspiration from the past, but it is permeated with a sense of modernity and timelessness. The spaces Sturges creates in her paintings are sometimes surreal, sometimes otherworldly futuristic, yet have a firm grounding in the Realist traditions. It is in these miniaturized worlds, Sturges honors the past without slavish devotion to it.

“Nora Sturges: Things Not Seen” is on display at Ejecta Projects through March 12. The gallery is located at 136 W. High St., Carlisle. Gallery hours are 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and noon to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Contact Ejecta Projects by phone at 443-904-3648 or visit their social media accounts on Instagram and Facebook @ejectaprojects.

Joseph George holds a degree in history and art history from Dickinson College. He and his wife, Barrie Ann have spent over 30 years together traveling and visiting art galleries locally and throughout the world. They have been writing about the art scene, both locally and internationally, for nine years. Their tastes range from fine art to street art.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0