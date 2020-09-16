ART: 'Double feature' at Hive artspace in York

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During the pandemic, many of our favorite cultural activities slipped away from us. From gallery visits to date night movies, pursuits we took for granted vanished.

As the pandemic precautions continued, gallerist Susan Scofield of Hive artspace in York thought, "Since we can't go to the movies these days, we are going to bring the movies to you."

"Double Feature: B-Movies and Cult Films," the September exhibit at Hive artspace in York, celebrates not just any cinema, but the underdogs of the cinematic world: B-movies and cult classic films. From campy monsters to "banned" films to movies so bad you just have to love them, this exhibit features more than 50 artworks by more than 20 local, regional and national artists celebrating the highs and the lows of the genre.

B-movies are often films with minimal artistic ambitions or they are lively, energetic films uninhibited by the constraints imposed on more expensive projects and unburdened by the conventions of the "serious" independent film. The term is also now used loosely to refer to some higher-budget, mainstream films with exploitation-style content, usually in genres traditionally associated with the B-movies. These films often have rabid followings who make them cultural touchstones.