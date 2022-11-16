Art: Davenny exhibition makes 'noise' at Dickinson gallery

Ward Davenny believes in the power of observation and experience. A Dickinson Professor Emeritus of Art, Davenny spent nearly three decades sharing his approach with his students before his retirement in 2020.

This approach is on display in Davenny’s exhibition “Noise,” now on display at Dickinson College’s Trout Gallery. Drawing on works both recent and archival, it focuses on his fascination with movement and natural, temporal conditions. Davenny shares, “This exhibition, spanning a period of 30 years, allows me to find threads that run through a variety of media, and displays some of my experimental efforts to mix them.”

Upon entering the gallery, one cannot help but be struck by the large colorful pillars of paint. Bordering on abstraction, the graceful curves and ethereal forms of pieces such as “Yellow Plumes” and “Intersecting Plumes” appear to reference colorful smoke and mist rising from points unknown. The source of inspiration becomes clearer as one travels throughout the exhibition.

Much of Davenny’s work is representative of and inspired by nature’s interactions. Davenny’s absorption with the phenomena of weather began at an early age and continues to this day as a “storm chaser.” It is these direct experiences that give his work both elements of naturalism and showmanship.

These dramatic shifts in weather conditions inspire his work and inform his aesthetic sensibility. Davenny says, “My fascination with the dynamics of light and air lies in their constant movement, and how they materialize in the form of clouds, smoke or vapors, and create a visual presence in the atmosphere that we normally perceive as non-physical.”

Here, the “Noise” is a rapidly evolving and ever-changing shape of the natural world, which seems oblivious to humankind.

The works of charcoal continue the exploration of this theme, from the enormous “Quarry Workers” that spans an entire wall to “Searching in the Shallows,” Davenny captures scenes of grandeur and detail. The light pouring over the horizons and darkened silhouetted trees are given as much attention as the figures represented in the foreground. One can detect elements of German Expressionism, Dutch landscapes and the drama of the Baroque in Davenny’s works, yet it comes together as a synthetic whole, alluding to the “Noise” of the exhibition’s title-the noise of unexpected cultural collisions.

Similar perspectives can be seen in his etchings as well as photographs. The sky as well as the land in etchings “Sandy Hook” and “California Hill” are black and white renderings, yet still, impart the contrasts of light and dark, and differing textures from clouds to ground.

Davenny’s photographs include the epic “Field Fire,” a black and white archival pigment print that imparts a sense of mystery, as it appears out of focus and even pixelated upon close inspection. Where is the land we are looking at? Why is smoke rising from the land? Who is the lone figure, walking toward the trailer? His photos appear to hold half the story back, allowing the viewer to make assumptions and draw their own conclusions.

Other photos appear to give away the inspiration for the colorful plume oil paintings. “Accumulating Storm,” “Cupola” and “May 20” are images of swirling clouds and the surrounding atmosphere, which seems to serve to capture the moments one can also see in his paintings. While one can see the photographs as tools for inspiration and choice of visual moments, there is also a sense of otherworldly forces at work.

The uncanny and surrealistic can also be seen in the photographic series “Museum Storage” and “Exhibition Series.” Here, various statues appear to be performing a ballet sequence in “Museum Storage #3” while a disembodied arm seems to be directing visitors in “Exhibition Series #4”. Davenny’s “Noise” in these works comes from narratives that are interrupted or overridden in surprising and unexpected ways.

A synthesis of these “Noise” elements can be found in the “Alter” series. A play on both the term for a shrine and the act of changing an existing item, the series features purchased “kitschy,” lenticular (3D) religious images that are over-painted in oil with cloud imagery. Davenny uses a “readymade” item and fundamentally transforms it, flipping the narrative.

An additional unique aspect of “Noise” is the soundtrack composed by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer and pianist Yehudi Wyner, commissioned by Dickinson College to celebrate Davenny's years of teaching at the college and to honor him in his retirement. Inspired by the words and images of Davenny, visitors can stream the music during their visit or find it on popular streaming platforms.

The retrospective of Ward Davenny’s work is a tribute to a career that spans media, methods and miles. The work of Davenny is filled with wonder and mystery that stems from the world around us, but it is how he alters the perspective, finding glorious abstraction in realism. While there may be “Noise” all around us, it takes an artist like Davenny to re-frame it for us to appreciate.

"Noise" is on display until April 15, 2023, at the Trout Gallery located in the Emil R. Weiss Center for the Arts on the Dickinson College campus, 240 W. High St., Carlisle. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. The gallery is free and open to the public. For more information on the exhibition, visit www.troutgallery.org.