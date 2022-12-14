Art: Celebrating 10 years of art in Central Pennsylvania

Ten years ago, this column made its debut.

Our intent was to celebrate the abundance and excellence of the Central Pennsylvania fine art scene. We believed for too long people viewed art as something unapproachable that only existed in large cities and major museums.

While we love to travel and check out all the latest blockbusters, the joy of covering and discovering the vibrancy of our local art scene has been a bright spot in our art life. We have made friends, embraced our community and championed art and artists right here in our own neighborhood.

While certainly not all-encompassing, here are some places we have visited again and again, and encourage you to do so as well.

Dickinson College – Trout Gallery and Goodyear Gallery

Central Pennsylvania is fortunate to have many institutions of higher learning. A wonderful bonus of having so many of these local colleges and universities is the vibrant arts community they foster. Dickinson College has two gallery spaces, the Trout and Goodyear galleries, which share with us world-renowned art from their collections to traveling exhibitions to emerging artists of academia that they bring right to our own backyard. The fact that these galleries are free and open to the public is a generous service to our community.

Carlisle Arts Learning Center (CALC)

Art and education go hand in hand, and the Carlisle community is fortunate to have an organization such as CALC that holds both missions in equal regard. From the annual members' exhibition with their "colorful" themes to juried exhibitions featuring artists both local and from across the country, CALC never disappoints. Yet perhaps its greatest contribution to the local art scene is putting that first paintbrush or handful of clay into the hands of tomorrow's creative community.

Ejecta Projects

One of the most exciting characteristics of art is the ability to transport the viewer to another place, away from their day-to-day lives. When Ejecta Projects opened five years ago in downtown Carlisle, artistic power couple Anthony Cervino and Shannon Egon (each also involved in local college art departments) brought a metropolitan gallery experience to our small town. Artists from around the world have been featured in their exhibitions, many of whom we would never have had the privilege to view if not for the presence of Ejecta Projects in our community.

Metropolis Collective

Downtown Mechanicsburg has also benefited from the commitment to the arts from a big city transplant. Richard Reilly brought his New York City experience to form a "collective," which has assembled not only a core group of featured artists but also a commitment to adding “new blood" at each exhibition. Along with co-curator Hannah Dobek, Metropolis Collective has invigorated the local art and music scene with a space that welcomes creativity in many forms.

Gettysburg College – Schmucker Art Gallery

While Southcentral Pennsylvania is blessed with multiple institutions of higher learning that host excellent galleries, exhibitions and fine arts departments, Gettysburg College's Schmucker Gallery consistently brings high-quality exhibits both from outside the area, as well as ones drawn from their extensive archives. The visual presentations, from the colors of the gallery walls to the informative title cards and their scholarly catalogs, make viewing and understanding the gallery’s exhibitions a joy.

Susquehanna Art Museum, SAM at the Marty

For many years, Harrisburg was one of the few state capitals that did not have a dedicated art museum. That all changed when the Susquehanna Art Museum emerged in a renovated bank building with a powerhouse staff determined to put the museum on the map. From featuring local artists to bringing iconic masters such as Pablo Picasso and Salvador Dali, SAM seems to be able to top itself with each subsequent exhibition.

Art Association of Harrisburg

Built on a historic legacy, the Art Association has had a storied place in the Harrisburg arts scene. Not content to rest on these laurels, the Art Association has embarked on an effort to chart a path toward the future. Current curator Rachel O'Connor has come on board in recent years to add a more contemporary edge to the honored exhibition space.

York College - York College Galleries and Marketview Arts

Matthew Clay-Robison is a gallery director not afraid to take risks or worry about what others may think about the content of an exhibition. The dual gallery spaces York College offers feature constantly challenging themes and content, along with an eclectic mix of artists, often from overlooked parts of the globe. For consistently thought-provoking exhibitions, look no further.

Hive Artspace

Tiny but mighty is the first thing that comes to mind when visiting Hive Artspace in the Royal Square District of York. Host to some of the most creatively titled exhibitions anywhere, owner Susan Scofield curates a myriad of artists and their works in a small but effective space. She is also gifted in marketing her exhibits and the art they feature, as many of those coveted "red dots" denoting a sale appear quickly after opening.

Sprocket Mural Works

During the pandemic, when galleries closed their doors, art lovers turned to the phenomena of public art to get their fix. Sprocket Mural Works has long been at work in Harrisburg and York finding public spaces to host some amazing (and larger-than-life) murals. Art should be accessible to all, and Sprockets not only focuses on the art but also the way it can beautify and enhance the urban experience.

Events

While galleries and museums have played host to the exhibits we have enjoyed over the years, we would be remiss to not mention a few of our reoccurring favorite "art events."

Art of the State is the annual celebration of art hosted by the State Museum of Pennsylvania. Typically kicking off in early summer and running until early fall, this celebration brings together over 100 works of art all created by Pennsylvanians.

Harrisburg Artwalk, presented by the Art Association of Harrisburg, is a single day of art in early September that opens the doors to many of the downtown spaces to play host to local artists. It is a wonderful combination of city pride and local creativity.

Art in the Wild's annual outdoor art exhibit in Dauphin County's Wildwood Park's three-mile walking trail combines environmental art, the beauty of the outdoors and an eclectic group of creators to find the intersection of nature and art.

Third in the Burg, held on the third Friday of the month in the city of Harrisburg, finds the galleries, museums and artistic spaces of Harrisburg open into the evening hours to allow visitors to enjoy all that the city's arts community has to offer. Visitors may enjoy fee-free entrance admission to the local museums as well as the chance to dwell in the artistic offerings of our capital city past 5 p.m.

Over 200 columns later, our enthusiasm for the Central Pennsylvania art scene has not dulled and has only become more invigorated. Keep in mind that all the venues we mentioned are currently hosting exhibitions, and more information about each of them can be easily found on various social media platforms.

We welcome new galleries and art spaces and look forward to sharing them with our readers. Get out and enjoy the buzz of a gallery opening, discover a new venue or artist and see the amazing works of public art in a neighborhood. We hope that along the way we see you there.