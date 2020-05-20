× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

For over two months, the country has been in various stages of lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Stay-at–home orders issued in March kept residents indoors, at home and isolated from friends and family.

That’s when Carlisle photographer Nicole Dube began thinking about her neighbors.

“I was spending a lot of time looking out my windows at my neighbors’ houses ... the Wilsons, featured in my first photo on March 23, is a family of seven. I was thinking about how frequently they would have to get groceries. How plentiful were baby food and diapers? Did they have enough toilet paper? It occurred to me to start checking in with people to ensure they were 'alive and well,'" she said.

Thus, Dube’s current photo project, “Alive & Well” was born, out of sincere concern of the well-being of those in her community. Since that first photo in mid-March, Dube has captured over 60 households, families, singles, pets and business owners simply standing in front of their homes giving a gentle wave to signify that all is well.

The common pose is purposeful.

“Visually, I think about those early, post-war marketing photographs of the first suburbs - all those happy families standing in front of their houses, smiling and waving," Dube explained. "I think the photos in this series are reassuring, but they belie the serious and frightening health crisis we’re facing. That irony is somewhat intentional.”

As time passed, the project gained momentum. Dube started photographing people she knew or were referred to her, but as she posted the photos to her public profile on Instagram (@shesophoto), friends of friends have reached out and volunteered to participate. She’s even reached out to strangers, noting, “I have met some really great people through the series who I might not have met otherwise.”

Dube’s process is straight forward and safe for all involved.

“I am absolutely social distancing," she said. "I don’t get any closer than the curb of the houses in town. The subjects stand in front of their houses ... It’s all over very quickly; I even leave my car running. All the details are coordinated before or after via Instagram or text. I Photoshop out any house numbers for safety, and the participants are welcome to a digital copy once the photo is officially posted.”

Photography is an artistic hobby for Dube; she doesn’t do it for money. She describes that she, “... prefers to shoot that which interests me rather than shoot something because someone else has paid me.”

While each photo is unique, the series has a common thread in its simplicity. There are no special themes, costumes or props; she only asks that those photographed smile and wave, as a nod to being “Alive & Well.” Each photo is its own story of strength, hope and survival in Dube’s hometown of Carlisle.

When asked about some of the most memorable subjects, Dube’s thoughts go to families with high school seniors, who are missing milestone ceremonies, or the family who was hosting an exchange student, who departed the next day. She talks about a subject who is currently battling cancer.

“The photos are fairly uniform; however, each of these subjects is waging his or her own uniquely challenging, personal battle during the pandemic," she said.

While the photographer has no definite next step for the series, she mentions that she has considered “creating something archival, to be preserved for the sake of history.”

“Imagine what it would be like to look back on a similar project from the time of the Spanish Flu," she continued. "If the next pandemic comes 50 to 100 years from today, it might be valuable for someone to look back at Carlisle, Pennsylvania, in 2020.”

Dube is still taking photos and posting one photo per day on Instagram. Some families have chosen to share theirs on Facebook or repost them to their Instagram accounts, ironically making “Alive & Well” go “viral” in its own right. Dube is not certain when she will stop taking photos for the series.

“Maybe once I reach 100? Or 200?" she mused. "Maybe the end coincides with the reopening of the state or the discovery of a vaccine?”

As we struggle to come to grips with our collective fears and anxieties, seeing other members of our community sharing their lives encourages us not to view ourselves as isolated or alone. Art can bring people together, and “Alive & Well” is a timely reminder of its power to build compassion and empathy. If Dube’s work can so inspire, perhaps a more thoughtful outlook can emerge after these troubling times.

To see Nicole Dube’s photography, visit www.SheSoPhoto.com and follow her @shesophoto account on Instagram.

Joseph George holds a degree in history and art history from Dickinson College. He and his wife, Barrie Ann have spent over 30 years together traveling and visiting art galleries locally and throughout the world. They have been writing about the local art scene for seven years. Their tastes range from fine art to street art.