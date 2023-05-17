As spring blooms turn to summer sunshine, the thought of spending time outdoors becomes ever more enticing. For a select group of artists, being outdoors and sharing the essence of this experience is the sum of their artistic expression.

Since the 19th century, artists have sought to transmit and translate the color and light of the landscapes and beauty found in nature.

"En Plein Air" is a French term describing this practice of painting outdoors. With firm roots in the French Impressionist paintings of the 19th century, artists strive to capture the essence of the scene before them, however fleeting and temporary that moment may be.

“En Plein Air: Paintings by the Susquehanna Valley Plein Air Painters,” currently on view at the Carlisle Arts Learning Center (CALC), is a local take on this tradition by an organization dedicated to this principle. Here, one can view the bounty of Central Pennsylvania rendered in paint.

As a group, the Susquehanna Valley Plein Air Painters have been creating, teaching and interacting with the community since 2010. This active group meets regularly to travel and paint together outdoors, thereby sharing their passion for art and the local environment by means of highlighting the landscape’s seasonal colors and changing light.

Probably the most iconic of Central Pennsylvania outdoor settings are the areas that border the Susquehanna River. John Capowski’s oil painting “Susquehanna Twilight” is in delicate colors, in an Impressionist vein. The soothing “pastel” tones embrace both the river in the foreground and the expansive evening sky.

Linda Willard similarly features a river view in “Spring by the River,” but gives us realistic details from the dirt road to the leaves on the sloping branches. She beautifully includes a line of trees in several varieties, differentiated by the colors and textures of their bark.

Plein Air is often thought of in terms of landscapes in nature. Indeed, the Barbizon and Hudson River Schools often focused on the majesty of the perceived unspoiled nature. Yet, the Impressionists often ventured out to record the rapidly changing world of France during the Industrial Revolution. In this exhibit, several artists chose the environment closer to one’s own home.

Trips to local roadside stands are a staple of life in our communities. The setting of Kim Stone’s pastel on board piece is a local favorite, “Mums for Sale at Paulus Farm Market.” The orange and golden mums are a sure sign of cooler weather and fall activities. Workers and customers bustle among the flowers, reminiscent of the way we often spend our Autumn weekends.

For a couple of artists, the focus shifts to an even closer look at the world that is mere blocks from the CALC gallery. Mary DePalma’s “Campus Fog” brings us an all too familiar sight of a rainy day on Dickinson College’s campus. Looking past the entrance gates, the gray sky meets the ground as figures make their way through the misty day.

In “Spring Comes to Campus,” DePalma’s backdrop is filled with the abundant forsythia that lines some of the campus walkways in early spring. In a hallmark of Plein Air painting, the play of the natural light is represented by the shadows on the ground of the nearby trees.

Brad Robertson also visited the Dickinson College campus and turned his focus to “The Biddle House” in his acrylic painting. While for many, the name of the building may not ring a bell but visually, Robertson’s likeness of a structure that many of us have traveled passed many, many times makes the landmark unmistakable.

Carol Bayne also takes us on a visual trip to downtown Carlisle with two paintings of well-recognizable sites. The first is a building that one can even see from the door of the CALC gallery, “Marjorie’s Gems.” The structure on the corner of Louther and Hanover streets employs enough detail such as the awnings and fire escapes to clearly identify the location, but the soft brush strokes give the painterly quality that differentiates it from a photograph.

Bayne’s second entry, “Carlisle Theatre,” is a familiar night scene as the historic marquee lights up High Street. As the lights shine on the performing arts center, the darkened skies in the background appear even richer in blue and black. The empty streets somehow seem full of life, with the colorful lights bouncing off the sidewalks.

French artist Paul Cezanne once stated that “All pictures painted inside in the studio will never be as good as the things done outside.” The experience of painting from life adds a dimension of temporality to the works of Plein Air painters. Capturing a moment, a point in time is the primary focus of these artists, giving a sense of immediacy and spontaneity that comes from being in direct contact with the subject. The Susquehanna Valley Plein Air Painters manage to bring this successfully to our Central Pennsylvania environs in this exhibit. Whether rural or urban, these artists expertly portray the joy of being outdoors, living in the minute.

“En Plein Air: Paintings by the Susquehanna Valley Plein Air Painters” is on view at CALC through May 27 in the GB Stuart Gallery. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday or by appointment. CALC is located at 38 W. Pomfret St., in Carlisle. The exhibition is free and open to the public. Visit www.CarlisleArts.org or call 717-249-6973 for more information.

The Susquehanna Valley Plein Air Painters are again partnering with CALC later this year to exhibit their work at Kings Gap Environmental Education Center. The works will be on display at the Cameron-Masland Mansion from August until October 2023. Tours of the mansion are available on Sunday through the park’s open season.

Viewers are encouraged to visit the Facebook page, “Susquehanna Valley Plein Air Painters,” to learn more about the group, their activities and exhibitions.