ART: CALC exhibit has audiences seeing red

The Carlisle Arts Learning Center (CALC) annually hosts a show for its member artists that prescribe a color theme. This year’s edition, the 17th member show, set the theme, "I REaD it Somewhere,” calling for works in crimson.
Or did it?
Gallery Director Cathy Stone described how the theme could have been interpreted. “The call for art specified little, except that the artist could, of course, play with the color theme ... or the theme of text, lettering, information, literature, even information overload ... which was my take on it.”
To jury the exhibition, Dickinson College Associate Professor Todd Arsenault had wealth of media and material to draw upon. Seventy-two artists, who could submit up to two works each, answered the call with 116 pieces this year. Their submissions occupy both floors of the cavernous gallery space in Carlisle.
Jeff Benjamin’s wood sculpture “C-ing Red” may have taken the theme in the most literal way with a curved wood construction enveloping a red form, but there is more to the piece than this tongue-in-cheek interpretation. The bold “C” is a smoothly crafted biomorphic shape reminiscent of Joan Miro’s organic forms.
“My Red Beauty” is a woven quilt of cotton and wool by Gay McGeary. This traditional art form is elevated by the artist’s precision and skill. The folk-like pattern edged by a fringe of red and white has elements of both family heirloom as well as geometric modern art.
Michael Donovan’s “Flying Dragon” is a skillfully manipulated photograph with a vibrant red background and a splash of movement darting across the surface. The form appears electric with sparks and flashes bursting forth, much like a Chinese dragon darting and weaving as it dances.
Using one of the more unique media, Dennis Akin’s “Pilchuck Dog” is crafted in stained glass. A lean hound stands atop a mountain of red and blue, as a ruby-hued sky frames its body in the arching glass window. The Pilchuck title refers to an internationally famous school for glass art education, whose name is derived from a Native American word that translates to “red water.”
“Vase Introversion” by Joseph Osborne is a fascinating construction of 3D printing. Eight forms show the deconstruction and introversion of a simple white vase (with a red stripe accent). The resulting shape that began as a smooth, curved vase evolves to a thinner, edgier form when the inside is turned outward.
Explosive abstract paintings made the most of the scarlet color prompt. Thom Kulp’s “The Bones of Agamemnon” alludes to a classic Greek tragedy of violence and murder using a blood-red palette to contrast with the white of the bones. Likewise, “Fission” by Linda Sommer has color bursting forth from bold gestural strokes in not only red but also gold, orange and blue.
The REaD title also may refer to the act of reading, and Peg Belcastro took such inspiration for her “Flee (Response to articles about wildlife running from CA wildfires." In an emotionally expressive mixture of acrylic paint, the feelings of panic and flight are represented.
“The Universal Fire Starter” is a mixed media and acrylic piece by Emily Seifert that also employs text with multiple newspaper headlines referring to fire, as a red-hot match is ignited at the forefront.
On a first-floor gallery, wall photographer Nicole Dube presents “Seeing Red,” a digital photo installation of dozens of people with one common feature: natural red hair. Men, women and children are each featured in four frames all sporting white clothing and their red crowning glory, with varied expressions.
The project to capture and celebrate the “redheads” was conceived and created by Dube, but it is notable to add that the display that has “wallpapered” the multiple images on the gallery wall was perfectly executed by Amanda Bradley of Keystone Sign Services. The floor-to-ceiling presentation adds to the impact of the creation, and one cannot help but smile at the very different people photographed who all have that very eye-catching common feature. The joy and pride that is radiated from the images contrast the mocking, cruel tones in which some perceive differences.
Regardless of the personal interpretation of the theme, member artists have once again come out in full force to display the creativity of the CALC community. In a time when the days may seem dreary, “I REaD it Somewhere” has brightened the gallery with the shock of color, as well as message.
“I REaD it Somewhere” is on display at the Carlisle Arts Learning Center (CALC) until March 6. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, or by appointment. CALC is located at 38 W. Pomfret St., in Carlisle. CDC guidelines are being followed, which require visitors to wear masks and practice social distancing. Limits are also set on the number of visitors permitted in the gallery. The exhibition is free and open to the public. Visit www.CarlisleArts.org or call 717-249-6973.
Joseph George holds a degree in history and art history from Dickinson College. He and his wife, Barrie Ann have spent over 30 years together traveling and visiting art galleries locally and throughout the world. They have been writing about the local art scene for eight years. Their tastes range from fine art to street art.