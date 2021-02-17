ART: CALC exhibit has audiences seeing red

“The Universal Fire Starter” is a mixed media and acrylic piece by Emily Seifert that also employs text with multiple newspaper headlines referring to fire, as a red-hot match is ignited at the forefront.

On a first-floor gallery, wall photographer Nicole Dube presents “Seeing Red,” a digital photo installation of dozens of people with one common feature: natural red hair. Men, women and children are each featured in four frames all sporting white clothing and their red crowning glory, with varied expressions.

The project to capture and celebrate the “redheads” was conceived and created by Dube, but it is notable to add that the display that has “wallpapered” the multiple images on the gallery wall was perfectly executed by Amanda Bradley of Keystone Sign Services. The floor-to-ceiling presentation adds to the impact of the creation, and one cannot help but smile at the very different people photographed who all have that very eye-catching common feature. The joy and pride that is radiated from the images contrast the mocking, cruel tones in which some perceive differences.