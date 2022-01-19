Art: CALC engages Carlisle to examine its past

Art is often defined by representation, whether in a portrait, a landscape or a statue of a historic figure. Yet, it is who and what is represented that has come under scrutiny in recent years, whether it is the recent reexamination of historic landmarks to the seeking of more inclusive museum content.

Carlisle Arts Learning Center (CALC) brings two exhibitions that address these issues in a compelling and engaging manner.

In the upper gallery is “(RE)Presenting Racism: Stories from Our Town,” a collaborative exhibit seeking to illuminate historical moments of racism in Carlisle and contemporary visions of equity and inclusion, created by members of the Carlisle community. The exhibition and the programs through which it was developed were sponsored and designed jointly by CALC, the Cumberland County Historical Society and The Trout Gallery, the art museum of Dickinson College.

Community-engaged artist Carrie Breschi led this multi-faceted effort to inspire the Carlisle community to articulate and reflect upon our own local stories of historical racism. Drawing on two exhibitions currently on view at the Trout Gallery, “Horace Pippin: Racism and War” and “Tracing Slavery: Moses Williams Kara Walker,” Cumberland County Historical Society’s Cara Curtis researched the local history as Breschi highlighted details, symbolism and composition, as well as the art of telling a story through community-engaged art.

Working with groups ranging from children at YWCA Carlisle, teens in the Carlisle Area School District, and adults in the community, the outreach programs shed light on Carlisle’s histories of racial discrimination and provided participants with the opportunity to both respond to these histories and imagine a more just and equitable future for our community. The collective response of our community is on view in this powerful exhibition.

Horace Pippin (1888–1946) used the V for victory as a centerpiece in his painting “Mr. Prejudice.” The “(Re)Presenting Racism” exhibit used that “V” to inspire the community to imagine what victory would look like. Posters designed by community members illustrate sentiments such as honoring all veterans, hiring more people of color in leadership positions, and speaking up against inequities hang throughout the gallery.

Contemporary artist, Kara Walker is well known for using striking silhouettes to critique issues of historic racism. Seven local accounts of historical racism in our community are detailed on the walls using the silhouette style. From the practice of redlining to the tragic drama of Memorial Park‘s Lincoln Cemetery, as well as the little-known incident of discrimination faced by famous author and orator Frederick Douglass on a visit to Carlisle, these histories are brought to the forefront. Short narratives accompanied by imagery tell the stories with larger-than-life details.

When asked about the reaction of the artists to their subjects, Breschi shared, “... both students and teachers had little to no knowledge of the histories which were presented. By presenting Carlisle's stories of racism, it was more meaningful than presenting national or international stories. Both are important to tell, but local stories 'hit home.'

“These stories define Carlisle," she continued. "While some of the stories may be uncomfortable, they need to be told, especially to the next generations. Students need to learn from the stories and learn from the past. As future leaders, they need to understand the importance to speak out against racial inequities and they need to have creative tools to influence the communities in which they reside.”

Downstairs, “SEEN,” CALC’s 7th annual juried exhibition seeks to connect the viewer and artist in a conversation regarding our innermost need to be understood and our preconceived notions of others. CALC recognized the word “seen” as more than an artistic statement. “Seen” is also a part of common phrases used lately in conversations about race and other social inequities. The connection to the “(RE)Presenting Racism” is seamless and gives ample room for the artists to explore common themes.

Juror Susan Mullally, a photographer, social justice advocate and recent transplant to Carlisle, chose the 26 pieces included in the exhibit. Following the guidelines of invisibility and/or the ability to see or be seen within society, the pieces represent the widest interpretation possible from the received entries.

CALC chose a quote by artist Kehinde Wiley to represent the theme of the show, which guided Mullay’s choices. Wiley states, “If art can be at the service of anything, it’s about letting us see a state of grace for those people that rarely get to be seen that way.”

Clearly, Mary Hochendoner’s “Portrait of a Young Man” fits the bill perfectly. At first glance, it is a straightforward portrait. Yet there is something powerful in the way this young Black man is presented, seemingly looking to the future with hope. His form is highlighted with a vibrant blue to enliven the background around him to represent all the energy he radiates. This image strikes a positive note, one often missing in the media’s depictions of young Black men.

Chris Revelle has two equally striking pieces included. “The Foundation” is a work of ink on paper, which is a hybrid diagram and portrait, combining the silhouette of George Washington with the 18th century Brooks slave ship diagram. The work uses George Washington as a noble but flawed icon to represent the Founding Fathers who built a nation on the ideals of liberty and freedom while building that country on the enslavement of others.

Reveille’s second entry, “Living Monument” is a sculpture of cast resin and paper in the form of a book, which questions the production and dissemination of history. Appropriating a Jim Crow-era school book, the sculpture is a transparent resin cast of the text. The false histories contained in the book have been hidden, while the words and writings of civil rights activist James Baldwin have been memorialized by the casing of the book. Revelle uses the schoolbook as a metaphor for the battleground where education, history and power are challenged by Baldwin.

Both “(Re)Presenting Racism” and “SEEN” work together to fuel our ability to tackle uncomfortable yet necessary conversations about our past as well as our future. The place of art in this dialogue is undeniable, to bring forward a dark past, look beyond limited worldviews and highlight the hard work that needs to be done for a better future for all members of our community.

“(Re)Presenting Racism” and “SEEN” are on view at CALC until Jan. 29. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, or by appointment. CALC is located at 38 W. Pomfret St., in Carlisle. The exhibition is free and open to the public. Visit www.CarlisleArts.org or call 717-249-6973 for more information.

Joseph George holds a degree in history and art history from Dickinson College. He and his wife, Barrie Ann have spent over 30 years together traveling and visiting art galleries locally and throughout the world. They have been writing about the art scene, both locally and internationally, for nine years. Their tastes range from fine art to street art.

