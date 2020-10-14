Art: Brooklyn collaborative's final exhibit shown in Carlisle gallery

Elise Wunderlich is a multimedia artist working primarily in sculpture, video and performance. In her photographs “Quarantine Self-Portrait: Astronaut” and “Quarantine Self-Portrait: Lone Ranger,” she speculates that in quarantine we learn the ghosts in our haunted apartments are just versions of ourselves. Both images show two of these “versions” in full costume as they inhabit the every day, existing somewhere between the past and the alien landscape of the present.

Reynolds summarized the Wayfarers exhibition by stating, “As we prepare to bid it farewell with this final Member Exhibition before it closes its doors in December, we acknowledge the bittersweet reality that even things that can breathe must eventually die, but only after they have first lived.”

In bringing exhibits such as “what we create may save us” and by building cultural partnerships with groups such as the Wayfarers, Ejecta Projects continues to add to the vibrancy of this area’s artistic community and demonstrates that both galleries and artists locally are on equal footing with more celebrated cultural enclaves. The ability to create and share diverse artistic offerings simply reinforces the enduring influence of the arts both locally and worldwide.

The “what we create may save us: the final Wayfarers’ Member Exhibition” curated by Cynthia Reynolds is on display at Ejecta Projects, located at 136 W. High St., Carlisle, through Oct. 30. Gallery hours are from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday to Saturday. Masks are required to be worn when visiting the gallery. Contact Ejecta Projects by phone at 443-904-3648 or visit their social media accounts on Instagram and Facebook @ejectaprojects.

Joseph George holds a degree in history and art history from Dickinson College. He and his wife, Barrie Ann have spent over 30 years together traveling and visiting art galleries locally and throughout the world. They have been writing about the local art scene for seven years. Their tastes range from fine art to street art.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0