Art: Artist says 'au revoir' to Carlisle

Rarely is the artistic path a linear one. More often than not it is filled with twists and turns, starts and stops, usually ending somewhere unexpected.

Such a tale can be said of the journey of Carlisle-based artist, Natalie Dohman. Dohman, a native of Wilkes-Barre and formerly of Camp Hill, explains that her artistic journey has been one of highs and lows, with times of self-doubt as well as accolades.

Right now, she is perched on the cusp of an exciting new juncture with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn and create in Europe. Yet, this would not be considered at all “unexpected” after one meets Dohman and encounters her zest for all things creative.

With little support for her art as a young person, Dohman pursued a career in social services until she could no longer ignore her artistic calling in 2015. With talent and skills surpassing what she was offered in traditional higher education, she began a small marketing and advertising business, nDesign Art Haus, which offers services in graphic arts and photography.