Art: Artist says 'au revoir' to Carlisle

Rarely is the artistic path a linear one. More often than not it is filled with twists and turns, starts and stops, usually ending somewhere unexpected.
Such a tale can be said of the journey of Carlisle-based artist, Natalie Dohman. Dohman, a native of Wilkes-Barre and formerly of Camp Hill, explains that her artistic journey has been one of highs and lows, with times of self-doubt as well as accolades.
Right now, she is perched on the cusp of an exciting new juncture with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn and create in Europe. Yet, this would not be considered at all “unexpected” after one meets Dohman and encounters her zest for all things creative.
With little support for her art as a young person, Dohman pursued a career in social services until she could no longer ignore her artistic calling in 2015. With talent and skills surpassing what she was offered in traditional higher education, she began a small marketing and advertising business, nDesign Art Haus, which offers services in graphic arts and photography.
Yet it is Dohman’s work in the fine arts that aims to expand her horizons even further. She works in both large and small formats in everything from watercolor, to oil, to latex house paints that community members drop off on her porch. While some of her earlier works focused upon representational interpretations of her feelings and emotions, much of her current work is a mix of abstract expressionism and illustration, inspired by two of her passions: music and astronomy.
Dohman's current works take form in her “Playlist” and “A Planetary Series,” which highlight her use of color. She describes having synesthesia from a young age, which is a neurological condition in which information meant to stimulate one of your senses stimulates several senses instead. As Dohman describes, it makes her feel things like music and color more intensely than others, which has allowed her to channel these feelings through her painting, making her experiences tangible and most importantly, visible.
"I draw my inspiration from all aspects of life and all of my encounters," she described. "I do not 'render' or try to make images that already exist in nature, rather I try to document my experience and the emotions that I have.”
She continues on to describe herself not as an artist but as “... a colorist that manipulates color in a way that causes a physical and psychological response.”
Her nonrepresentational forms are pure abstraction that borders between Expressionism and Surrealism. She draws on an eclectic range of influences from Vincent Van Gogh to Mary Cassatt to Wassily Kandinsky, as well as local artist Chad Whitaker for inspiration.
One of the most unique aspects of her current series is the way she manipulates the paint (often common latex house paint) to mix and build upon the canvas and often spill over the edge. These pools of color that extend past the edges of the canvas defy framing and instead combine the media of painting and sculpture.
With a desire to push her creativity and her vision a bit further, Dohman applied for and received a residency position at the Chateau D'Orquevaux, an International Artists & Writers Residence in Orquevaux, France. The residency gives artists a place to discover more intimate things about themselves and their art while working alongside 20 other creatives. While she expects to be surrounded by mentors, she will also act as a mentor to the other artists in residence.
Her departure was affected by the pandemic, but now that travel restrictions have eased, she is preparing to take this next step in her artistic career.
In celebration of this literal artistic journey, Dohman is holding a combination going-away celebration and solo art exhibition at the Carlisle Ribbon Mill on April 24 and 25, titled “Au Revoir: An Intimate Showing.” More than 20 pieces of her work will be on display, some from her recent series, as well as some traditional pieces that she has created throughout the years that chronicle her journey with her own self-identity.
Though still early in her career to call the show a retrospective, it could be said Dohman is ending one chapter of her creative life to begin another in this adventure across the ocean. To take the title literally, Dohman’s “Au Revoir” is not simply a goodbye to the Central Pennsylvania arts community, it is also an “until we meet again." And until then, we will anticipate Dohman’s next evolution as an exciting artist to watch.
For more information about Natalie Dohman, visit her website at www.nataliedohman.com.
Dohman’s upcoming art show, “Au Revoir: An Intimate Showing” will be held from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 24 and 2 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 25, with a brief lecture to held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. The event will be held at the Carlisle Ribbon Mill, 320 E. Louther St., Carlisle, and is open to the public. All CDC recommended COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
Joseph George holds a degree in history and art history from Dickinson College. He and his wife, Barrie Ann have spent over 30 years together traveling and visiting art galleries locally and throughout the world. They have been writing about the local art scene for eight years. Their tastes range from fine art to street art.