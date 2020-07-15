ART: Art comes out of quarantine at CALC

For this exhibit, she has printed each of the 101 pictures of community members and is going to donate them—by mailing each one individually, postcard style, to the Cumberland County Historical Society. Participants in her series are invited to come in and write a message and sign their cards during the exhibit.

Many opportunities have been canceled for artists and craftspeople, and “Stay @ Home—Staying Connected” serves as a way to give local artists renewed visibility. The work shows how they have used their gifts to create, cope and communicate in this unprecedented time. It is yet another welcome return to the arts for our community, and while online posts have been able to share art, it is important to safely and responsibly support the in-person art experience by visiting the galleries once again.

“Stay @ Home—Staying Connected” is on display at CALC until Aug. 1. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays to Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays or by appointment. CALC is located at 38 W. Pomfret St., in Carlisle.

Centers for Disease Control guidelines are being followed, which requires visitors to wear masks and practice social distancing. Limits are also set on the number of visitors permitted in the gallery. The exhibition is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.CarlisleArts.org or call 717-249-6973.

Joseph George holds a degree in history and art history from Dickinson College. He and his wife, Barrie Ann have spent over 30 years together traveling and visiting art galleries locally and throughout the world. They have been writing about the local art scene for seven years. Their tastes range from fine art to street art.

