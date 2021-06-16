Art: 49 paintings follow the 'Circle of Truth'

Do you remember the telephone game?

It is the game in which a message is whispered in the ear of one person and then relayed to a second person, a third, and so on. The original message becomes so mangled by reinterpretation that in its final form the words hardly bear any resemblance to the original.

The current exhibition in the main gallery of the Susquehanna Art Museum, “Circle of Truth: 49 Paintings Ending with Ed Ruscha,” is the visual equivalent of that childhood game. It was launched in 2009 by curators Laura Hipke and Shane Guffogg and was completed in 2016. The “Circle of Truth “project explores the subject of truth in the human experience through its unique methodology.

The domino chain of this exhibition started with a source painting created by Guffogg. His work was delivered anonymously, along with a blank canvas, to the second artist in “the circle.” Each subsequent artist received an identical package: the anonymously created previous artist’s painting, a blank canvas, and the instructions to find and paint their response to the “truth” that they saw in the first painting. This chain was repeated to 49 artists over nine years.