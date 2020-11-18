Art: 20th century modernists displayed at Susquehanna Art Museum

Käthe Kollwitz’s “Woman and Death” similarly captures the emotional toll of war in her etching of a woman grasped by a specter of death as a young child reaches for her. Since the artist lost her son in combat, she is able to impart the pain and suffering upon those left behind.

Other artists reacted to the changing times by rebelling against artistic norms. The conventional notions of realistic representations gave way to new ways of portraying reality. Egon Schiele’s “Kneeling Woman Semi Nude” and “Self-Portraits” are perfect examples of an artist who was more interested in abstracting the natural proportions of the human figure to achieve more emotive and erotic compositions, rather than reflecting conventional portraiture in his collotype prints.

The movement toward Expressionism was also seen in sculpture. Luis Jiménez’s “TV,” a fiberglass sculpture of a television with a human face, was inspired by the avant-garde style typified by the Modernist period. He embraced the tradition of abstracting the human form in his sculptures, stylizing them with references to historic Olmec heads, murals by Diego Rivera and Aztec serpents.