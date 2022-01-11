Apple pie contest draws bakers from across the state to Farm Show

HARRISBURG – Lorrie Rauch grinned broadly while clutching two red ribbons signifying second place awards in the apple pie and chocolate cake contests highlighting the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show opening day.

“Two twos at the 2022 Farm Show,” the Lehigh County woman beamed. “I never expected this.”

First place in the apple pie contest went to Sharon Karlheim of Patton, who beat 62 other pie bakers from throughout the state and won $500, a blue ribbon and bragging rights in the contest considered the Super Bowl of Pennsylvania baking.

Other top winners were, Rauch, second place and $300; Marge Shape of Washington, third place and $200; Lucinda Donough of Port Royal, fourth place and a yellow ribbon; and Marrin Clester of Oval, fifth place and a green ribbon.

This contest, sponsored by the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs, was open only to Pennsylvania amateur bakers who were certified first place Blue Ribbon Apple Pie contest winners at an approved Pennsylvania agricultural fair during the 2021 fair season.

“We’re glad to have 63 entries, although it’s down from 79 apple pies at the 2020 Farm Show,” said Kevin Bieber, contest chairman. “People are happy to be back.”

The competing bakers ranged from their 20s to 94-year-old Dorothy Martin of Conestoga.

More than 100 people intently watched judges sample each entry and evaluate it on flavor, filling consistency, doneness and moistness, crust color, flavor, texture and doneness, as well as overall appearance and creativity.

The judges, holding forks and sipping water, each received more than a dozen pieces of pie in the first round. As they tasted and took notes, the contestants sat discussing their apple pie techniques. Many use several varieties of apples in their pies.

“I use Cameo and Winesap apples, which complement each other,” said Cara Weil of Lancaster. “My crust uses half butter and half shortening.”

Bethany Osborne of Holtwood used Honey Crisp and Granny Smith apples in her “Festive Apple Pie,” which feature an orange flavored crust and apple, cranberry and pecan filling.

Lisa Vaitekunas of Fairview made a caramel apple pie using Jonagold, Cortland, Empire and Granny Smith apples, plus cinnamon, cloves and a little nutmeg to add what she called a depth of flavor.

“We live three miles from Lake Erie,” she said. “It was snowing heavy when we left and we had some whiteouts. It took us six hours to get here.”

Christy Heidinger of Quarryville prefers Granny Smith apples, which she said bakes nicely, has a tart flavor and doesn’t shrink. Rauch, who won the Farm Show apple pie blue ribbon in 2009 and 2013, used home-grown Cortland apples.

Karlheim’s first prize “Basket of Apples Apple Crumb Pie” was one of the prettiest in the contest.

She used a surprise ingredient in the crust – vodka, saying that vodka makes a lighter pie crust. She said she only used cinnamon with her Northern Spy, Pink Lady and Stayman Winesap apples.

“It took me two days to make this pie and we drove 2 1/2 hours to get it here,” she said. “I’m ecstatic to win my first blue ribbon. The $500 is nice, but the honor of winning is why I’m here.”

The winning recipe was not yet available on the Farm Show website. Check the website at farmshow.pa.gov in the coming days to see the top recipes.

