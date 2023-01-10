Apple caramel pecan pie takes Blue Ribbon at Farm Show contest

Lorrie Rauch makes winning a blue ribbon at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show look as easy as pie.

The New Tripoli resident on Saturday beat 71 other bakers to win first place in this year’s Pennsylvania Farm Show Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest. Rauch, who entered an apple caramel pecan pie, previously won first place apple pie honors at the 2009 and 2013 Farm Shows.

“I’m overwhelmed,” said Rauch, clutching a blue ribbon, a $500 check and her caramel pecan apple pie. “It’s incredible to win for the whole state of Pennsylvania! This is the Super Bowl of baking in our state.”

The contest, sponsored by the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs, was only open to certified first place winners from Pennsylvania’s community and county agricultural fairs of 2022.

Marie Miller of Mechanicsburg, who also entered an apple pecan caramel pie, won a yellow ribbon and fourth place. Miller said she used Crispin and Pink Lady apples in the pie, which took her all day to bake.

“I made everyone stay out of the kitchen while I was baking it,” Miller admitted. “I sat by the oven and watched it bake because I didn’t want my pastry leaves to get too brown.”

Rauch said that her pie filling includes 9 1/2 cups of Cortland apples cooked with cider, sugar, pie thickener and cinnamon. She also uses an egg and apple cider in her pie crust.

“Just about everyone loves apple pie,” said Kevin Bieber, apple pie contest coordinator and announcer. “It’s both Pennsylvania and Americana. The winner gets the blue ribbon, $500 and bragging rights for a whole year.”

Other top winners were Sharon Karlheim of Patton, second place and $250; Sarah Kershner of Oley, third place and $100; and Eloise Caseman of Shunk, fifth place and a green ribbon.

The five judges spent almost three hours sampling the pies and evaluating them for appearance, color, flavor and texture of crust, doneness of bottom crust, consistency, pie doneness and flavor of filling.

While judges tasted, contestants talked.

Caseman, 90, said that she made “Grandma’s old-fashioned pie” from Granny Smith apples. “I cut my apples very small and cook them with water, cornstarch, cinnamon, sugar, vanilla and apples,” she said. “Apple pies should be firm, not runny, so be careful not to overbake or underbake.”

Karlheim, who won the contest last year and hours later won first place in the Homemade Chocolate Cake Contest, topped off her pie with a crumb topping, lattice and colorful pastry apple blossoms. She used Northern Spy, Pink Lady and Stayman apples.

Unlike most bakers, Burnadette Allen of Washington used a clear gel to thicken her cooked pie filling. She said that the secret to a flaky crust is to “make it a couple days ahead of time and refrigerate it.”

Some bakers made unusual fillings. Deb Martin Berkoski of Conestoga made a peanut butter apple pie while Jane Sefton of Sandy Lake made an apple cranberry dark chocolate pie. “I wanted to make something different,” she said.

After Bieber announced the winners, the pies were sliced and given to the public to taste.

Here is Rauch’s prize-winning recipe for what she calls Ultimate Apple Pie:

Crust

4 cups flour

1 egg, beaten

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 ½ teaspoons salt

½ cup water

1 1/2 cups lard or butter-flavored Crisco

In large bowl, sift together flour, sugar and salt. With a pastry blender or two knives, cut in lard or Crisco until mixture resembles coarse crumbs.

Mix together egg, vinegar and water. Add to flour mixture. Mix until dough is moist enough to hold together. Chill, then roll on a lightly floured surface.

Filling

8 cups baking apples (Cortland preferred) peeled and sliced

1 cup sugar

½ cup pie enhancer/thickener (King Arthur’s baking catalog)

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1/3 cup boiled apple cider

Mix together sugar, pie enhancer and cinnamon. Gently toss apples until coated. Add boiled apple cider and gently mix. Let mixture set for 30 minutes. Place mixture in unbaked pie shell and dot with 1 tablespoon butter.

Crumb Topping

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup flour

2 tablespoons butter, softened

¼ cup oatmeal

¼ cup roasted chopped pecans

Mix together brown sugar, oatmeal, flour and pecans. Cut in butter until it resembles coarse crumbs. Sprinkle over apple mixture. Use extra pie crust dough to decorate. Brush milk over top of decorated dough and sprinkle with course gourmet sugar.

Bake at 375 for total of 60 minutes. (During baking, cover edge of pie with pie edge cover.) Remove from oven and cool on wire rack.

Drizzle with homemade caramel, made by boiling a can of Eagle brand sweetened condensed milk for three hours.) Dust crust edges with 10X sugar.

