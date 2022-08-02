Discerning Diner: One13 Social an engaging dining experience in downtown Carlisle

The new year brought with it one of the most anticipated openings in downtown Carlisle in some time. Seven months on, One13 Social continues to prove it was worth the wait.

Questions began to pop up surrounding the property at 113 West High Street after the restaurant that formerly occupied the space, Brick, never reopened after the pandemic-related shutdowns in early 2020. By the latter part of 2021, rumors of a new restaurant started floating around.

Those rumors were confirmed in September 2021 when Kevin Rockwood, former manager of Boiling Springs Tavern, announced a joint venture with building owners Christopher Rice and Stephen Capone, who do business in Carlisle as Caprice Properties, to create Rogue Duck Hospitality.

The team took its time to renovate the interior of both the former Brick restaurant and an adjoining property to create an upscale casual vibe. At a time when plenty of restaurants are going for the industrial/reclaimed warehouse look, the team at One13 Social went with updated classical looks in its deep wood interiors with plentiful seating options, as one might expect with a name like One13 Social. From a large semi-circular booth to quiet tables for two, there are seating options available for parties of any size both inside and outside or at one of the two bar areas.

As beautiful as it is, the décor is only part of the equation that makes One13 Social a special place to visit. The food is the other.

The menu is divided into small plates, salads, entrees and sandwiches. This is one of those restaurants where it was truly challenging to decide what to have. The small plate offerings ranged from soups like the She-Crab Bisque to the options like Smoked Salmon Tacos or Confit Chicken Wings that likely could have been a meal on their own.

My sister and I decided to share an order of One13 fries while we waited for our main course. The julienned potatoes fried in duck fat came in a huge bowl with side cups of salsa verde and garlic-parmesan aioli. The salsa verde added an ever-so-slightly spicy taste to the fries and the aioli presented a smoother, creamier taste, but the fries were plenty delicious on their own.

There are three salad options — the Gem Lettuce, Kale Caesar and Seared Beet salads — to which chicken, salmon, shrimp or steak can be added.

The entrée menu included Argentinian Flank Steak served with roasted vegetables, a vegan Buddha Bowl and main dishes featuring salmon, chicken and pork. My sister decided on the Scampi Gnocchi, which featured saffron gnocchi and Gulf shrimp in a large bowl with generous amounts of asparagus and cherry tomatoes.

The sandwich menu featured a few nods to local businesses including the ciabatta from local bakery, Talking Breads, that is used in the Chicken Torte sandwich and the beef from Carwood Farms that lends its name to the Carwood Farm Smash Burger, which our server said was a favorite among guests at One13.

I opted for a Soft-Shell Crab Po’Boy that was simply amazing from the baguette on which it was served to the breaded soft-shell crab and red onion-caper remoulade.

There’s also no shortage of drink options to pair with whatever menu item suits your fancy. Cocktails include nods to the area with the Carlisle Sour and the One13 punch. Draft and canned beer are also available, and the restaurant has a rather extensive wine list.

The menu, drink options and décor come together to offer an engaging dining experience in a place where you wouldn’t mind lingering with friends. That, I hope, is a recipe for long-term success downtown.