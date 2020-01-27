Disturbed to perform at Hersheypark Stadium in August

Heavy metal band Disturbed will stop in Hershey on its tour, with special guests Staind and Bad Wolves.
You have free articles remaining.
Disturbed will bring The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour to Hersheypark Stadium on Aug. 1 at 7 p.m. The tour celebrates the band's album, "The Sickness," and it will perform songs off the album, as well as tracks from its most recent studio release, "Evolution."
Tickets are available at www.Ticketmaster.com the first day of sale, and after that will be available at www.HersheyEntertainment.com or the Giant Center box office.