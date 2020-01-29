Author Profile: Sherri Maret

Author: Sherri Maret

Illustrator: Pamela Behrend

Where the author lives: Author lives in Newville and illustrator lives in Pittsburgh.

Title of book: "The Magician"

Description: Buddy, a live prop for a part-time magician, does not like being left home alone while his magician, Holly, goes to her day job. He would like to spend more time together. Can Buddy help take their magic show to the big stage? What happens when a bunny takes matters into his own paws?

Pennsylvanians might recognize some of the background scenes in the book. "The Magician" hopes to find its way into Easter baskets this spring. Educational classroom activities for this author's books are available at www.sherrimaret.com.

Publisher: RoadRunner Press

Date of Release: December 2019

Book Signings: Feb. 1-2 at IceFest in Chambersburg; March 28 at Trinity Craft Show in Walnut Bottom; April 3 at Whistlestop Bookshop in Carlisle; April 4 at Barnes and Noble in Camp Hill; April 25 at Hershey Library Author Fair in Hershey.

How many books has the author written: "The Cloud Artist" is an #ownvoices book and was published in 2017 by RoadRunner Press. "Lela and the Butterflies" will be released in July by Muddy Boots Books.

