End of the line? DeCastro, Steelers try to keep window open

Yet that fury comes part and parcel with the high standards he set for himself and his team. Last year, he didn't meet them. Neither did most of the rest of an offense that finished 30th in the league with veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger out for most of the season with torn tendons in his right elbow.

Without Roethlisberger, the Steelers couldn't run it. And they couldn't throw it. They couldn't do much of anything really despite sharing the sideline with a defense that led the NFL in sacks and turnovers.

"You lose a Hall of Fame quarterback and he's getting paid a third of the salary cap, there is a reason they get paid that much," DeCastro said. "I'm not trying to discredit Mason (Rudolph) and Duck (Devlin Hodges). Obviously, they are capable players, but when you lose a guy like that, that's tough."

So tough the Steelers put together their worst statistical offensive season in 30 years. They scored more than 20 points just once in the second half and managed just 30 points total over the final three weeks, all losses that dropped them to 8-8 and out of the postseason picture.

"It was pretty terrible," DeCastro said. "You lose confidence and it just kind of snowballs. Find ways to lose games. You can't win when your defense is getting five turnovers. Yeah, it was a pretty tough year. It falls on everybody."