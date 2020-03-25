Emma Louise Thompson McGowan (1876-1966)

Emma Louise Thompson was 13 years old when she moved with her family from Virginia to Carlisle to escape the devastation of the South for the promise of a new life.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

A 1894 graduate of Carlisle High School, she taught at the Lincoln School on Pitt Street from 1896 to 1901 when she married the Rev. Osborne H. McGowan. She moved back to Carlisle and resumed her teaching at the Lincoln School in 1917. By then, she had divorced her abusive husband and was raising four children on her own with the help of her extended family.

Going by her married name McGowan, she taught at the Lincoln building until it closed in 1927 and then at the Wilson School Building on North Pitt Street until her retirement in 1943. During that time, she taught generations of black children at a time when district schools were segregated. Many of them became teachers.

In May 2002, the Carlisle Area School Board voted to rename the west building of Carlisle High School after Emma T. McGowan. The building was dedicated in April 2005.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.