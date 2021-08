McAninch served as a key piece to the Eagles’ first-place finish as a team at the district championships last fall but the rising junior flourished individually as well. McAninch’s second-year resume consisted of a fifth-place two-day total (168) at districts, 21st at states (88) and an 85 at Mid-Penn’s which tied her for fourth. With Lindsay Seely graduating, McAninch will likely slide into a leadership role as an upperclassman.