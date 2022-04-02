 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Emilee Sullivan, jr., INF, Big Spring

  • Updated
  • 0
Big Spring's Emilee Sullivan

Emilee Sullivan

Sullivan was a leader for the Bulldogs at the plate and in the field last season. She helped Big Spring advance to the District 3 quarterfinals and was named a Mid-Penn Colonial second-team all-star.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for March 28

Sentinel police log for March 28

Today's Sentinel police log includes a student who threatened to bring a gun and knife to school and crash reports out of Cumberland County.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News