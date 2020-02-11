Embattled Boy Scouts seek to boost support for abuse victims

The organization’s finances have been strained by sex abuse settlements for several years, and the situation worsened after New York, Arizona, New Jersey, and California enacted bills last year making it easier for victims of long-ago abuse to file claims. Teams of lawyers across the U.S. have been signing up clients by the hundreds to join lawsuits against the BSA.

One of those lawyers, Seattle-based Mike Pfau, questioned whether the 1in6 partnership announcement was a “publicity attempt” linked to an impending bankruptcy declaration.

“Sadly, this is extraordinarily late in the game, particularly given the Boy Scouts knew that perpetrators had been infiltrating their ranks for 100 years,” said Pfau, referring to files of suspected molesters that the BSA began compiling in the 1920s.

The BSA said the partnership will allow 1in6 to expand the number of online support groups for men who were sexually abused from two to five each week.

The organization said the new arrangement was expected to continue regardless of how it deals with its current financial crisis.