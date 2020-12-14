Electoral College confirms Biden victory

WASHINGTON — The Electoral College gave Joe Biden a solid majority of its votes Monday, confirming his victory in last month’s election in state-by-state voting that took on added importance this year because of President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede he lost.
California’s 55 electoral votes put Biden over the top, clearing the 270-vote mark that affirmed he will be the nation’s next president.
Heightened security was in place in some states as electors met on the day established by federal law. Electors cast paper ballots in gatherings that took place in the 50 states and the District of Columbia, with masks, social distancing and other virus precautions the order of the day. The results will be sent to Washington and tallied in a Jan. 6 joint session of Congress over which Vice President Mike Pence will preside.
Pennsylvania cast its 20 electoral votes for Biden, the native son whose win in the state last month cemented his victory over Trump.
The electors, primarily Democratic elected officials, also chose Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, as vice president. The 20 electors were socially distanced in the Forum near the Capitol, meeting there instead of on the floor of the state House because of the pandemic.
Nancy Mills, president of the state’s Electoral College and state Democratic Party chairperson, noted it was Pennsylvania that put Biden, who grew up in Scranton, over the 270-vote threshold needed to claim the White House.
“We are the state that returned the dignity and honor to the United States of America,” she said.
Trump loyalists in Pennsylvania held a rival meeting in Harrisburg on Monday and cast what they described as a “conditional vote” for Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. The state Republican Party said the Trump electors met at the request of the campaign.
“We took this procedural vote to preserve any legal claims that may be presented going forward,” Bernie Comfort, Trump’s Pennsylvania chairperson, said in a statement. “This was in no way an effort to usurp or contest the will of the Pennsylvania voters.”
Courts have roundly rejected the Trump campaign’s legal claims about the election, and the Trump electors’ votes were, in practical effect, ceremonial — they had no impact on Monday’s proceedings and were to be sent to Congress without the backing of any state authority or certification.
Former GOP Rep. Lou Barletta, who cast a rival ballot for Trump, acknowledged the effort to have Biden’s election overturned was an extraordinary long shot: “Unfortunately, time is not on the side of the president.” But he added: “It’s 2020. So anything can happen, right?”
The 20 Biden electors in Pennsylvania included county, city and statewide elected officials, among them Attorney General Josh Shapiro; Scranton Mayor Paige Gebhardt Cognetti; Rep. Jordan Harris, the No. 2 Democrat in the state House; labor leaders; an elections lawyer; and a former state senator.
One by one, each elector walked up to the auditorium stage and dropped his or her ballot into a box. The electors gave the vote tally a standing ovation.
“You, today, carried out the will of the voters of the commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” the state’s top elections official, Kathy Boockvar, told the electors.
The Electoral College result was preordained after Biden carried Pennsylvania by more than 80,000 votes. The meeting lasted just over an hour and carried none of the drama of a presidential election whose outcome wasn’t known for days as officials sorted through millions of mailed ballots. Protesters stayed away.
Janet Diaz Temin, a medical analyst from Lancaster and a first-time elector, said ahead of the vote she was particularly looking forward to voting for Harris.
“I’m excited that it’s a good team, it’s like a very diverse team,” she said. “But as a woman and a woman of color, of course I’m excited that Kamala Harris is going to be vice president.”
The Biden electors’ ballots are to be forwarded to Congress, where they will be read into the record by Pence on Jan. 6. Biden’s inauguration is Jan. 20.
Republican members of the U.S. House have indicated they will object to slates of Biden electors from Pennsylvania and other states on Jan. 6. To force a two-hour debate on a state’s electors, any senator must also sign paperwork formally objecting.
Setting aside a state’s electoral votes requires a majority vote in both chambers — something that is also extraordinarily unlikely.
Unlike some other states, Pennsylvania has no law requiring electors to choose the winner of the popular vote. Pennsylvania, however, lets the winning candidate select the electors, and many of the Biden electors had flatly rejected any suggestion they might not vote for him.
Nationwide, there was little suspense and no change as all the electoral votes allocated to Biden and Trump in last month’s popular vote went to each man.
Biden received 306 to 232 for Trump. Biden topped Trump by more than 7 million in the popular vote nationwide.
“In this battle for the soul of America, democracy prevailed,” Biden said in remarks prepared for an evening speech. “We the people voted. Faith in our institutions held. The integrity of our elections remains intact. And so, now it is time to turn the page. To unite. To heal.”
Biden renewed his campaign promise to be a president for all Americans, whether they voted for him or not, and said the country has hard work ahead on the virus and economy.
But there was no concession from the White House, where Trump has continued to make unsupported allegations of fraud.
Trump remained in the Oval Office long after the sun set in Washington, calling allies and fellow Republicans while keeping track of the running Electoral College tally, according to White House and campaign aides. The president frequently ducked into the private dining room off the Oval Office to watch on TV, complaining that the cable networks were treating it like a mini-Election Night while not giving his challenges any airtime.
The president had grown increasingly disappointed with the size of “Stop the Steal” rallies across the nation as well as efforts for the GOP to field its own slates of electors in states. A presidential wish for a fierce administration defense led to TV appearances early Monday by Stephen Miller, one of his most ferocious advocates, to try to downplay the importance of the Electoral College vote and suggest that Trump’s legal challenges would continue all the way to Inauguration Day on Jan. 20.
In a Fox News interview taped over the weekend, Trump said that “I worry about the country having an illegitimate president, that’s what I worry about. A president that lost and lost badly.”
On Monday in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — the six battleground states that Biden won and Trump contested — electors gave Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris their votes in low-key proceedings. Nevada’s electors met via Zoom because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump’s efforts to undermine the election results also led to concerns about safety for the electors, virtually unheard of in previous years. In Michigan, lawmakers from both parties reported receiving threats, and legislative offices were closed over threats of violence. Biden won the state by 154,000 votes, or 2.8 percentage points, over Trump.
Georgia state police were out in force at the state Capitol in Atlanta before Democratic electors pledged to Biden met. There were no protesters seen.
Even with the Electoral College’s confirmation of Biden’s victory, some Republicans continued to refuse to acknowledge that reality. Yet their opposition to Biden had no practical effect on the electoral process, with the Democrat to be sworn in next month.
Following weeks of Republican legal challenges that were easily dismissed by judges, Trump and Republican allies tried to persuade the Supreme Court last week to set aside 62 electoral votes for Biden in four states, which might have thrown the outcome into doubt.
The justices rejected the effort on Friday.
In 32 states and the District of Columbia, laws require electors to vote for the popular-vote winner. The Supreme Court unanimously upheld this arrangement in July.
The Electoral College was the product of compromise during the drafting of the Constitution between those who favored electing the president by popular vote and those who opposed giving the people the power to directly choose their leader.
Each state gets a number of electors equal to its total number of seats in Congress: two senators plus however many members the state has in the House of Representatives. Washington, D.C., has three votes, under a constitutional amendment that was ratified in 1961. With the exception of Maine and Nebraska, states award all their Electoral College votes to the winner of the popular vote in their state.
The bargain struck by the nation’s founders has produced five elections in which the president did not win the popular vote. Trump was the most recent example in 2016.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!